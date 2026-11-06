Zelda OOT Remake: All Kakariko Village Cucco locations

The Cucco Lady has lost her Cuccos, and it’s up to Link to get them back in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s new remake.

Cuccos are basically the chickens of Hyrule, and the Cucco Lady is allergic to them. An awful allergy to have considering what her name and job are.

The Cuccos have escaped and are exploring Kakariko Village at their leisure. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to return them to the Cucco Lady and the rewards you’ll get for it in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

All Kakariko Village Cucco locations – OOT Remake

All of the Cuccos are located outdoors, and within Kakariko Village — no need to head up Death Mountain Trail or into the Graveyard.

When you find a Cucco, pick it up and carry it over to the Cucco Lady’s pen. Throw the Cucco inside to bank it. If you need to throw or put down a Cucco outside of the pen, don’t worry, it won’t move too far away from where you place it. Just don’t attack them. There are seven Cuccos to find in total.

Kakariko Cucco location #1

The first Cucco is located near the entrance to Kakariko Village. It really is as simple as that.

Kakariko Cucco location #2

The second Cucco can be found near the Cucco Pen; it’s inside the building site.

Kakariko Cucco location #3

Near the building site is a pile of bricks, and a Cucco is sitting on top.

When holding a Cucco above your head, you will glide through the air when jumping. While holding one of the Cuccos you’ve already found, jump from the ledge up the stairs next to the Cucco Lady. You’ll be able to reach the bricks from there.

Throw both Cuccos down before getting down from the bricks.

Kakariko Cucco location #4

There’s a single wooden crate near the house on the lowest level of the village, next to the path leading up toward the Death Mountain Trail gate.

Break this crate by rolling into it to reveal a Cucco hidden inside.

Kakariko Cucco location #5

Grab a Cucco to glide with and carry it up to the windmill entrance.

You can jump off the left side of the platform while holding a Cucco to clear the fence.

Just beyond the fence, you’ll find a Cucco on the ground. Climb the stairs and throw both the Cucco you carried over and the one on the floor here over toward the well, where you can take them back to the pen — but don’t jump back over yet.

Kakariko Cucco location #6

From the point beyond the fence described in the fifth Cucco location, climb the ladder that leads up the hill and behind the windmill.

There’s another Cucco up here that you can use to glide back down to safety and collect the Cuccos you’ve used.

Kakariko Cucco location #7

The final Cucco you need is located near the buildings leading toward the Death Mountain Trail. Very easy to find.

Kakariko Village Cucco Lady collection quest rewards – OOT Remake

Once you’ve finally collected all seven Cuccos and put them back in the pen, the Cucco Lady will reward you with an Empty Bottle. If you haven’t played Ocarina of Time before, this might seem like a meagre reward, but trust us, it’s incredibly valuable, and you’ll be happy to have it.