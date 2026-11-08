Zelda OOT Remake: All Empty Bottle locations

Most things are familiar in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake, but some things have indeed changed.

Take the Empty Bottles, for example. This is a precious item that allows you to carry a wide variety of substances, creatures, and items. There are just four Empty Bottles in the N64 original, but there are now five in the remake.

On top of that, one of the Empty Bottles is far easier to collect than ever before. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to do to get all five Empty Bottles in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

Potion Shop Empty Bottle – OOT Remake

This is a brand new Empty Bottle added just for the remake, and it will make future collection quests much easier, including one on this list. When you first reach Hyrule Castle Town Market as a child, enter the Potion Shop.

The shopkeeper will be struggling with a rogue bug. He’ll give you an Empty Bottle, as long as you capture the bug. Not a bad trade. You can even sell the bug to the kneeling man in the market.

Lon Lon Ranch Empty Bottle – OOT Remake

Head to the Lon Lon Ranch as a child after waking up Talon near Hyrule Castle. You’ll find Talon in the main ranch building, and he’ll offer to play a game with you. Find his three Super Cuccos amongst the crowd of regular Cuccos, and you’ll earn an Empty Bottle. Well, it’s not empty; it’s filled with two servings of Lon Lon Milk, but it’ll be empty once you drink it.

The trick to this minigame in the remake is that the Super Cuccos hold their heads higher in the air than regular Cuccos, making them easy to spot in the crowd.

Kakariko Village Empty Bottle – OOT Remake

Kakariko Village’s Cucco Lady is having Cucco problems and needs you to round up all seven of them in her pen. The reward is an Empty Bottle.

If you’re struggling with this objective, we break down what you need to know in our Kakariko Village Cucco location guide.

Lake Hylia Empty Bottle – OOT Remake

While attempting to find the Spiritual Stone of Water, you should head to Zora Domain and earn the Silver Scale from the diving minigame. This will allow you to dive down into a channel in Zora Domain leading to Lake Hylia.

Just in front of the channel exit where you enter Lake Hylia, a bottle containing a message from Princess Ruto is on the seabed. Giving the message to King Zora will allow you to keep the Empty Bottle.

Poe Shop Empty Bottle – OOT Remake

In the N64 original, you needed to find 10 Big Poes and sell them to the Poe Shop — Hyrule Castle Market Town’s last remaining store, which doesn’t even sell anything. In the Nintendo Switch 2 remake, you now only need to sell five Big Poes, and finding them is a much easier task.

You’ll need to be an adult with both Epona from the Lon Lon Ranch and the Fairy Bow from the Forest Temple.

Once you have both of those things, you’ll be able to jump haunted fences placed across Hyrule Field — they’re very obvious from a distance thanks to a ghostly purple glow. Jumping it with Epona will summon a Big Poe, which you can take care of with just two arrows.

Make sure to dismount your horse and capture the fallen Big Poe spirit in an Empty Bottle so you can bring it back to the Big Poe shop. Each Big Poe is worth 30 rupees, and five will reward you with your fifth and final Empty Bottle.

If you capture and sell all ten Big Poes, you’ll be rewarded with 200 rupees.