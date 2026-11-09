Zelda OOT Remake: All bag capacity upgrades and where to find them

Link can upgrade pretty much every one of his storage bags in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

If you want to carry more Deku-Sticks, arrows, bombs, rupees, or whatever else, you can. The ways to unlock them just might be a bit cryptic.

Most upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake are either purchased or earned in minigames. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to get every inventory upgrade possible. Most upgrades can be acquired in any order.

Guides: If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for all Gold Skulltula locations, Empty Bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

All Rupee Wallet upgrades – OOT Remake

The wallet upgrades are the only inventory upgrades you will be forced to acquire in a specific order. Both of them are obtainable from the Skulltula House in Kakariko Village as rewards for obtaining Gold Skulltula Tokens. You need 10 Tokens for the Adult’s Wallet, and 30 Tokens for the Giant’s Wallet. If you need help, check our list of all Gold Skulltula locations.

Child’s Wallet, 200 rupee capacity

Adult’s Wallet, 500 rupee capacity

Giant’s Wallet, 1,000 rupee capacity

All Deku-Stick Bag upgrades – OOT Remake

The first Deku-Stick Bag upgrade you can access is in the Lost Woods. From the start, turn left once to enter the Skull Kid room, and then move through the only exit there to find the bridge room. At the rear of the bridge room, you’ll find a Business Scrub who will sell a Deku-Stick Bag upgrade for 40 rupees.

The second Deku-Stick Bag upgrade is a reward from the Forest Stage. You’ll need to wear the Skull Mask into the Forest Stage in order to receive the Deku-Stick Bag upgrade as a reward.

Deku-Stick Bag, 10 Deku-Stick capacity

Bigger Deku-Stick Bag, 20 Deku-Stick capacity

Biggest Deku-Stick Bag, 30 Deku-Stick capacity

All Deku-Nut Bag upgrades – OOT Remake

While navigating the Lost Woods, just before the Sacred Grove (easier to find if you start from the Sacred Grove, or have the Minuet of Forest to warp), a boulder covers a grotto entrance. Destroy the boulder with a bomb, and you’ll find two Business Scrubs inside. One of them will sell a Deku-Nut Bag upgrade for 40 rupees.

The second Deku-Nut Bag upgrade can be found within the Forest Stage again. This time you’ll need to wear the Mask of Truth, which requires you to complete the Happy Mask Shop questline.

Deku-Nut Bag, 20 Deku-Nut capacity

Bigger Deku-Nut Bag, 30 Deku-Nut capacity

Biggest Deku-Nut Bag, 40 Deku-Nut capacity

All Deku-Seed Bag upgrades – OOT Remake

The Deku-Seeds are the ammo for your slingshot in the child timeline. The first upgrade you can obtain is in the Lost Woods. In the same room as the ocarina minigame (turn right from the entrance), you’ll see a target in front of a platform. Stand on the platform and hit the center of the target five times in a row for a free upgrade.

Once you reach Hyrule Castle Town Market, breaking all ten targets in the Shooting Gallery minigame will reward you with another Deku-Seed Bag upgrade.

Deku-Seed Bag, 30 Deku-Seed capacity

Bigger Deku-Seed Bag, 40 Deku-Seed capacity

Biggest Deku-Seed Bag, 50 Deku-Seed capacity

All Bomb Bag upgrades – OOT Remake

Your first Bomb Bag is a necessary item you’ll find in Dodongo’s Cavern. You can get an upgrade almost immediately by heading to Goron City. One Goron will be rolling around in a circle repeatedly, and a nearby sign will ask you to stop him in front of the sign. Stop him in front of the sign using a bomb, and you’ll be rewarded with a Bomb Bag upgrade.

The second upgrade is a reward from the Bombchu Bowling Alley — you’ll need to complete the minigame at least twice to get a chance to earn it.

Bomb Bag, 20 Bomb capacity

Bigger Bomb Bag, 30 Bomb capacity

Biggest Bomb Bag, 40 Bomb capacity

All Arrow Quiver upgrades – OOT Remake

You’ll get the Fairy Bow along with the base Quiver in the Forest Temple. Once you have it, you can take the bow to the Shooting Gallery, which has now relocated to Kakariko Village in the adult timeline. Once again, hitting all ten targets will reward you with the Quiver upgrade.

When you eventually make your way to the Gerudo Fortress in Gerudo Valley and earn a Gerudo Pass by freeing the carpenters, you can undertake their horseback archery challenge. Get over 1,400 points, and you’ll earn another Quiver upgrade. It’s easy to get this upgrade if you focus on breaking all pots first and then use your remaining arrows to hit the center of the targets.