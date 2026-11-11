Zelda OOT Remake: All arrows and how to unlock them

The Fairy Bow is good, but you need to unlock the elemental arrows in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Nintendo Switch 2 remake.

Adult Link can equip his Fairy Bow with Fire, Ice, and Light arrows, each of which hits enemies in unique ways and can be used to solve puzzles.

Only Adult Link can obtain these, and while you could get them somewhat out of order, we don’t recommend it. In this guide, we’re breaking down when you can get the three elemental arrows in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

Guides: If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check our complete walkthrough hub, with guides for all Gold Skulltula locations, Empty Bottle locations, and how to get the Biggoron Sword.

How to get the Fire Arrows – OOT Remake

The Fire Arrows can be acquired from Lake Hylia. Atop the island with the tree above the Water Temple, you can find an inscription that hints at how to unlock them.

The best and earliest time you can collect the Fire Arrows is just after clearing the Water Temple. You’ll get placed on the island after exiting the temple, and if you wait just a few moments, a great sunrise will appear with a halo around it in the sky. Fire an arrow directly into the middle of the halo from Lake Hylia’s island, and you’ll see the magical Fire Arrow descend onto another island on the lake.

How to get the Ice Arrows – OOT Remake

The Ice Arrows can be obtained rather late in the game. You just need to complete the Gerudo Proving Grounds mini-dungeon, which doesn’t sound too bad, but it requires key items from pretty much every other Adult Link dungeon in the game.

Our Gerudo Proving Grounds dungeon walkthrough explains how to get the Ice Arrows without having to venture to the Spirit Temple, but it still requires items from all other Adult Link dungeons and even the Bottom of the Well mini-dungeon. Still, it’s a fun challenge, and the Ice Arrows are a solid addition to your arsenal.

How to get the Light Arrows – OOT Remake

The Light Arrows are the final elemental arrow you can access, and the only one that is necessary to complete the game. We don’t want to spoil anything, so we’ll just say that you receive the Light Arrows after completing the Spirit Temple and returning to the Temple of Time.