Zelda Ocarina of Time: Full Biggoron’s Sword trade sequence quest explained

The strongest sword in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time can only be acquired after you have played the game’s longest, toughest quest.

Trade sequences are common in Zelda games, and this one is similar to what you might’ve seen before. Various NPCs around the world are willing to trade items with you, and figuring out who wants what and where they are is difficult. You’ll only get vague hints – if any – and some trades must be made under the pressure of a timer.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every step of the Biggoron’s Sword trade sequence quest, why each step is happening, and what you’ll need to get it all done efficiently. This guide works for both the N64 original and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, but some item names have been altered, and we’ll explain any differences you might experience.

What you need to get the Biggoron’s Sword – Zelda OOT

Before you set out to earn the Biggoron’s Sword, we recommend that you unlock Epona at a minimum. Some portions of the trade sequence are timed, and won’t allow you to use warp songs. Epona will make these sequences significantly easier, and some are close to impossible without her.

It is also recommended that you complete the game up to the Water Temple, but this isn’t strictly necessary. You just need to use the Blue Fire from the Ice Cavern in Zora’s Fountain to defrost King Zora.

Getting the Pocket Egg and Pocket Cucco – Zelda OOT

Your first step will be to head to Kakariko Village and talk to the Cucco Lady — you might remember that she gifts you with an Empty Bottle for collecting her Cuccos as a child. She will give you the Pocket Egg, and much like the Weird Egg you received from Malon, it will hatch after a day has passed.

Take the newly hatched Pocket Cucco to the house next to the staircase in the village to find Talon, who is sleeping. If you’ve already rescued Epona, Talon will return to the Lon Lon Ranch to restore the status quo.

Finding Cojiro’s owner – Zelda OOT

Returning the Pocket Cucco to the Cucco Lady after waking Talon will have her overjoyed with how happy the Cucco is. In hopes that you can help, she gives you Cojiro, a rare blue Cucco that will only crow for her missing brother.

If you’ve been paying attention, you might’ve already figured out who her family is. As a child, you can meet her brother sitting beneath the tree near the village’s entrance at night. During the day, her father – a carpenter – is there instead.

As an adult, you can find her brother has moved to the Lost Woods, resting up against a tree stump where you would previously be able to find a Skull Kid. Giving him Cojiro will allow you to access the next trade sequence step.

Odd Mushroom and Odd Poultice/Potion timed trades – Zelda OOT

Cojiro’s owner, the punk brother, will give you the Odd Mushroom. This can be given to the old lady running the Potion Shop in Kakariko Village. This is a timed trade, and you only have three minutes to complete it. You can’t use warp songs, but you can use Epona as soon as you get to Hyrule Field.

The Potion Shop’s old lady will give you back the Odd Poultice in the 3DS version of the game and the Odd Potion in the N64 version. Either way, this is another timed quest that you must return to the punk brother to trade in.

Unfortunately, by the time you arrive, he’ll already be gone, with a Kokiri explaining that he will become a Stalfos. Trading her the Odd Poultice or Odd Potion will get you the Poacher’s Saw.

Finding the Poacher’s Saw owner – Zelda OOT

As explained above, the punk brother is the son of the Kakariko Village carpenter. He’ll naturally take his saw back, but he’s not in Kakariko Village anymore.

You can find him just across the broken bridge, near the entrance to Gerudo Desert. You can either get across the bridge with the Hookshot or by riding Epona at speed and jumping over the broken bridge. Giving him the Poacher’s Saw will reward you with the Broken Goron’s Sword, and finally, the Biggoron’s Sword is in sight.

Broken Goron’s Sword, Biggoron location – Zelda OOT

Now that you have the Broken Goron’s Sword, it’s time to fix it. You might’ve already met Medigoron in Goron City, who sells the Giant’s Knife, but if you purchase a Giant’s Knife, it will only last for a few swings before shattering. It’s a rip-off, basically, but the Biggoron’s Sword never breaks.

Medigoron is actually the younger brother of Biggoron, a Goron so massive that he can’t fit inside Goron City. Instead, you’ll need to climb to the summit of Death Mountain – near the Great Fairy Fountain entrance – and move over to the left side. This will make the huge Biggoron stand up, and he won’t be able to stop rubbing his eyes.

A recent eruption has left his eyes extremely irritated. While he recognizes the Broken Goron’s Sword as his own, he can’t fix it with his eyes as they are, and requests that you collect his eyedrop prescription from King Zora. He’ll give you the Prescription item for the trade.

Delivering the Prescription to King Zora – Zelda OOT

As mentioned above, King Zora will require defrosting with Blue Fire from the Ice Cavern if you haven’t done so already. The Ice Cavern can be accessed from Zora’s Fountain by crossing the ice floating on the water.

Once King Zora is defrosted, you can show him the Prescription, and he’ll give you the Eyeball Frog. The frog is a necessary ingredient in the eyedrops Biggoron needs, but they need to be prepared by the Lake Scientist — and yes, this sequence is timed.

Eyeball Frog and World’s Finest Eye Drops timed trades – Zelda OOT

Once again, it’s much easier to make these timed trades happen with Epona, especially since Lake Hylia’s Hyrule Field entrance has several fences that are easier to cross with Epona to jump.

With the Eyeball Frog in hand, head to the Lake Scientist who lives in the sole lakeside building in Lake Hylia. Giving the Eyeball Frog to the Lake Scientist will reward you with the World’s Finest Eyedrops. This is again a timed trade sequence, and you’ll need to race back to Biggoron to complete it. At this point, most of the hard work is done.

Waiting to trade the Claim Check – Zelda OOT

Biggoron will use the World’s Finest Eyedrops, and he’ll finally be able to get to work on the Broken Goron’s Sword. In return, he’ll give you a Claim Check. You can exchange this Claim Check for the Biggoron’s Sword after a few days have passed.

How to use the Biggoron’s Sword – Zelda OOT

Once you finally collect Biggoron’s Sword, you can equip it in the Equipment Menu, alongside your Tunics and Shields.

This sword is unique because it requires two hands to wield, even for Adult Link. This means you can’t use a shield, which will make certain battles and puzzles difficult. Otherwise, the Biggoron’s Sword has a much longer reach than the Master Sword and deals huge amounts of damage.

The only thing you should note is that Biggoron’s Sword cannot be used to deal the final blow against Ganondorf; the Master Sword is required for that final encounter. Otherwise, it’s the best sword in the game and should cut down the game’s toughest foes easily.