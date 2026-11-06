Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2: All Gold Skulltula locations and which have moved

Gold Skulltulas return in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – and this guide will help you find all of them, even the ones that have been moved.

Like in the original game, Gold Skulltulas are hidden around virtually every area of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, including its dungeons. However, in the Nintendo Switch 2 version, some Gold Skulltulas have been moved in significant ways, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this guide as you play.

The more of them you collect, the better the reward. In order to unlock Gold Skulltula rewards, you’ll need to visit the Skulltula House in Kakariko Village and lift the curse placed on the family inside.

One useful change in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of OoT is that the map will now display how many Gold Skulltulas you’ve found in each area. However, note that some of these are unique to adult / child Link, while some will reflect Skulltulas that can be found as both.

Read on for our handy location-based guide for where to find every Gold Skulltula in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2.

All Gold Skulltula Locations

What are Gold Skulltulas?

Gold Skulltulas are spider-like creatures that, as their name suggests, are gold-colored. You will find them attached to walls, vines, and hidden inside crates around the world of Ocarina of Time.

Gold Skulltulas make a loud scratching sound, which is useful for tracking them down. In outdoor environments, they will only appear at night.

By hitting specific token targets, you’ll be able to unlock different rewards from the Skulltula family in Karakariko Village.

How many Gold Skulltulas are there in total?

Like the Nintendo 64 and 3DS versions of Ocarina of Time, there are 100 Gold Skulltulas to find in total across its various towns, areas, and dungeons.

Have Gold Skulltulas moved in the Switch 2 version?

Yes, several Gold Skulltulas in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have moved in quite significant ways, some of them relocated to entirely different areas.

What are the Gold Skulltula rewards in the remake?

In the Nintendo Switch 2 version of OoT, the new rewards for collecting Gold Skulltulas are as follows: