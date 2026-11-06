Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2: All Gold Skulltula locations and which have moved
How to find every Gold Skulltula in Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, rewards, and more
Gold Skulltulas return in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – and this guide will help you find all of them, even the ones that have been moved.
Like in the original game, Gold Skulltulas are hidden around virtually every area of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, including its dungeons. However, in the Nintendo Switch 2 version, some Gold Skulltulas have been moved in significant ways, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this guide as you play.
The more of them you collect, the better the reward. In order to unlock Gold Skulltula rewards, you’ll need to visit the Skulltula House in Kakariko Village and lift the curse placed on the family inside.
One useful change in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of OoT is that the map will now display how many Gold Skulltulas you’ve found in each area. However, note that some of these are unique to adult / child Link, while some will reflect Skulltulas that can be found as both.
Read on for our handy location-based guide for where to find every Gold Skulltula in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2.
All Gold Skulltula Locations
- Inside the Deku Tree – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Kokiri Forest & Lost Woods – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Hyrule Field – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Hyrule Castle – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Kakariko Village & Graveyard – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Lon Lon Ranch – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Goron City & Death Mountain Trail – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Dodongo’s Cavern – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Death Mountain Crater – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Zora Domain, River, and Fountain – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Jabu Jabu’s Belly – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Forest Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Fire Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Ice Cavern – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Lake Hylia – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Water Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Bottom of the Well – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Shadow Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Gerudo Valley, Fortress, and Desert Colossus – Gold Skulltula Locations
- Spirit Temple – Gold Skulltula Locations
What are Gold Skulltulas?
Gold Skulltulas are spider-like creatures that, as their name suggests, are gold-colored. You will find them attached to walls, vines, and hidden inside crates around the world of Ocarina of Time.
Gold Skulltulas make a loud scratching sound, which is useful for tracking them down. In outdoor environments, they will only appear at night.
By hitting specific token targets, you’ll be able to unlock different rewards from the Skulltula family in Karakariko Village.
How many Gold Skulltulas are there in total?
Like the Nintendo 64 and 3DS versions of Ocarina of Time, there are 100 Gold Skulltulas to find in total across its various towns, areas, and dungeons.
Have Gold Skulltulas moved in the Switch 2 version?
Yes, several Gold Skulltulas in the Nintendo Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have moved in quite significant ways, some of them relocated to entirely different areas.
What are the Gold Skulltula rewards in the remake?
In the Nintendo Switch 2 version of OoT, the new rewards for collecting Gold Skulltulas are as follows:
- 10 Gold Skulltulas: Adult’s Wallet
- 20 Gold Skulltulas: Echo Gem
- 30 Gold Skulltulas: Giant’s Wallet
- 40 Gold Skulltulas: Bombchu
- 50 Gold Skulltulas: Heart Piece
- 100 Gold Skulltulas: Unlimited Gold Rupees