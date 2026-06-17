Zelda Ocarina of Time: All Great Fairy Fountain locations

The Great Fairies in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time might be the most important characters that you can meet.

Many of them are optional, but all of them reward Link with new powers and abilities that will make overcoming the challenges in each dungeon and area much easier. That means they’re worth seeking out, but especially a few really are necessary for progressing through the story.

We’re listing every Great Fairy location, what you need to access them, and what rewards you’ll get below.

All Great Fairy Fountain locations and rewards – Zelda OOT

When you enter a Great Fairy Fountain, stand on the Hylian Crest (a Triforce marking) and play Zelda’s Lullaby on your ocarina to summon the Great Fairy. Once summoned, they will grant you a new power or item. We’re listing them in the order that you can access them.

Death Mountain Summit Great Fairy Fountain – Zelda OOT

Location: Death Mountain Summit, end of Death Mountain Trail

Required: Bombs, Hylian Shield (optional)

Reward: Magic Meter, Spin Attack

Darunia will mention the Great Fairy at the summit of Death Mountain after you clear Dodongo’s Cavern. While it’s not necessary, having a Hylian Shield will allow you to block rocks and boulders falling from the erupting volcano as you climb, and you can get one for free from Kakariko Graveyard. Bombs are necessary to open the path to the Great Fairy Fountain, and will be obtained during the Dodongo’s Cavern dungeon. You’ll be gifted the Magic Meter and Spin Attack here. The Spin Attack isn’t required for combat, and isn’t massively useful, but it’s good to complete Link’s moveset.

Hyrule Castle Great Fairy Fountain – Zelda OOT

Location: Right of the gate to Hyrule Castle

Required: Bombs

Reward: Din’s Fire

This Great Fairy Fountain is easy to access, and will be pointed out by Death Mountain’s Great Fairy. By the time you get bombs from Dodongo’s Cavern, it’s likely that you will have already passed by this entrance. After passing the gate to Hyrule Castle, hug the right wall and you’ll see a passage ending with a rock. You can bomb this rock after completing Dodongo’s Cavern. You’ll be given Din’s Fire, which is actually a required item for much later in the game.

Zora’s Fountain Great Fairy Fountain – Zelda OOT

Location: Zora’s Fountain, on the island in the corner behind Lord Jabu Jabu

Required: Bombs

Reward: Farore’s Wind

Once you convince King Zora to move and can access Zora’s Fountain, you can swim behind Lord Jabu Jabu to the small island in the rear right corner of the fountain. Here, place a bomb between the two rocks in the cliff wall on the right side. This will detonate the entire wall, revealing a large cave with the Great Fairy Fountain inside. You’ll get Farore’s Wind, which you can use to create warp points within dungeons.

Death Mountain Crater Great Fairy Fountain – Zelda OOT

Location: Death Mountain Crater, Fire Temple side

Required: Goron Tunic, Megaton Hammer

Reward: Magic Meter upgrade

After completing the Fire Temple you’ll have the Goron Tunic and the Megaton Hammer, which is everything you need to access this Great Fairy Fountain. From the Goron City entrance to the crater, move right across the bridge to find a cave blocked by two rocks. Break them with the Megaton Hammer (and another rock nearby to open a shortcut to the summit), and you’ll find the Great Fairy Fountain. Your Magic Meter will be doubled as a reward.

Desert Colossus Great Fairy Fountain – Zelda OOT

Location: Desert Colossus, outside the Spirit Temple

Required: Lens of Truth

Reward: Nayru’s Love

From the Spirit Temple, look at the entrance to the desert and turn left. You’ll see two palm trees against the cliff wall, and the Lens of Truth will reveal a secret path between them. This leads to another Great Fairy Fountain, where you’ll receive Nayru’s Love. This will create a defensive barrier around Link for a short time.

Ganon’s Castle exterior Great Fairy Fountain – Zelda OOT

Location: Outside Ganon’s Castle, same location as Din’s Fire Great Fairy

Required: Golden Gauntlets

Reward: HP upgrade

You only get the Silver Gauntlets from the Spirit Temple, but you’ll find the Golden Gauntlets inside Ganon’s Castle. As soon as you find them, you should leave the castle and head back to the corner where you found Din’s Fire as Young Link. You can lift the giant pillar here with the power of the Golden Gauntlets, and the Great Fairy inside will reward you with a massive HP upgrade. Now, all incoming damage does half what it normally would, essentially doubling your HP and the hits you can take.