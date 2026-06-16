Zelda Ocarina of Time: All Empty Bottle locations

Empty Bottles are some of the most useful items you can collect in any Zelda game, but especially in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

There are a total of four Empty Bottles for you to collect, and while three of them are relatively easy to access, one is annoyingly tough. Getting a full set of four might be more effort than it’s worth, but grabbing the easy three is basically essential.

We’re breaking down everything you need to know to get every Empty Bottle in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, so just read through the guide below.

All Empty Bottle locations – Zelda OOT

There are four total Empty Bottles to collect in Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and the first three can all be earned during the Child portion of the game. Make sure not to forget them!

Kakariko Village Empty Bottle location – Zelda OOT

Kakariko Village features the iconic Cucco Lady, and she will ask a young Link to find her seven Cuccos and return them to the pen she stands next to. Return them all, and she’ll reward you with an Empty Bottle.

We’ll have a short list of all the Kakariko Cucco locations below. Just remember that entering any buildings or leaving the area will reset the positions of all Cuccos, so you need to do it all in one.

The first is near the Cucco Lady. Another is near the village entrance. The third is next to the Skulltula House, behind a fence — it can be knocked down with a Slingshot or Deku Nut. Inside the crate, facing the stairs near the tree in the center of town. Up the stairs, near the guard, leading to Death Mountain. Located behind the Potion Shop. It’s best to use a Cucco from the Windmill to reach this area, or jump from the top of the tower onto the nearby roof. Throw any Cuccos on this side of the fence back over toward the Cucco Lady to collect after. The last is behind the Windmill, which can only be reached from a ladder near the previous Cucco.

Lon Lon Ranch Empty Bottle location – Zelda OOT

You’ll meet Talon and Malon at Hyrule Castle, and once Talon gets woken up, he’ll return to the Lon Lon Ranch. Visit Talon inside the ranch to play his Super Cucco Game.

You just need to find his three Super Cuccos within the time limit. If you spin your camera toward the crowd of Cucco as the game starts, you’ll probably be able to see where the Super Cuccos land, making them easy to find. Once you win, you’ll get a bottle of Lon Lon Milk, and you can keep the Empty Bottle after.

Lake Hylia Empty Bottle location – Zelda OOT

Unlike the first two we’ve covered, this bottle is necessary to progress the story. First you should complete the Dodongo’s Cavern dungeon and progress to Zora’s Domain. Once in Zora’s Domain, at the top of the waterfall (connected to King Zora’s chamber), you’ll find the Diving Game. Complete the Diving Game to earn the Silver Scale, which allows you to dive in deeper water.

Now you can dive to the bottom of the water in Zora’s Domain and through the small square cave. This will lead to Lake Hylia. When you surface, look down to see a trail of rupees leading from where you emerged. Follow them, and you’ll find a bottle containing Ruto’s Letter. Ruto’s Letter is for King Zora, and he’ll let you keep the Empty Bottle after. A good thing too, because you’ll need an Empty Bottle for the next area.

Big Poe Empty Bottle location – Zelda OOT

This is the only Empty Bottle that you must be Adult Link in order to acquire. It’s also the most annoying by far. The legendary “pot room” near the entrance to Hyrule Castle Market Town can be used to farm rupees as a kid, but as an adult, it’s a Poe trading shop. You can trap the spirits of defeated Poes in an Empty Bottle, and then sell them to the Poe Collector.

There are ten Big Poes that you can find around Hyrule Field. The Poe Collector will give you 50 rupees for each Big Poe Spirit you give him, and once you give him all ten, he’ll reward you with an Empty Bottle. Ironically, it would be a lot easier to farm the Big Poes if we had four Empty Bottles to start with.

Each Big Poe can be found around Hyrule Field and will appear if you ride past set spawn areas. Remember that you’ll have a maximum of three Empty Bottles at this point, meaning you’ll need to take at least four trips to the Poe Collector while farming Big Poes. Each Big Poe cannot be targeted, and you must shoot them with two arrows to take them down. Don’t forget to grab the spirit after!