All new content in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has finally had a graphical overhaul, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition looks incredible.

The game is sharper and smoother than we’ve ever seen before, and the good news is that the visual enhancements are just the start. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition introduces a new Blade, new outfits, and a huge new minigame with a totally original combat system.

It’s a big update, and in this guide, we’re breaking down everything new added to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in its Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and how you can find that new content.

Merc Assault mission mode – XC2

Visit the Mercenary HQ (Garfont Village, Kingdom of Uraya), and you’ll be able to pick up the new Merc Assault mode. You can access this mode from the Main Menu, under Merc Group. Merc Assault allows you to choose a team of Blades to go into battle with, and you can control them in a brand new action minigame.

This is the first time players have been able to directly control Blades, and the action combat is completely new too. This is a unique new minigame with plenty of missions to complete as you play through the game. Merc Assault is the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’s biggest new feature, and shouldn’t be missed.

Brand new Blade, MOMO – XC2

Momo from the Xenosaga series has now made her debut in Xenoblade Chronicles as a newly added Blade. Visit Tora’s House (Torigoth, Gormott Province), and you’ll receive the Tora’s Secret Stash quest. All you need to do is have Rex use the Pretty Core Crystal. This will have Rex bond with Momo Mizrahi, a fully voiced Blade newly added for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition update.

New amiibo outfits – XC2

Pyra and Mythra have new outfits that can be unlocked by scanning their amiibo, but if you haven’t bought them (or don’t want to open the box), you can unlock the outfits just by playing a Merc Assault mission.

New features and visual enhancements – XC2

Remember the scene where Rex gets slapped? That scene, and many more, now come with new HD Rumble enhancements.

Last but not least, the entire game has had a visual uplift, enjoying higher resolutions and framerates than we ever saw from the original game on Nintendo Switch.