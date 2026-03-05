WWE 2K26 Locker Codes March 2026: Free MyFaction cards, VC, MFP and Tokens

WWE 2K26 Locker Codes are the key to useful free content in the game’s MyFaction mode.

Every now and then, WWE and 2K Sports will release new Locker Codes for the game, which will only be available for a set time.

If you enter these codes while they’re active, you’ll earn free content like MyFaction cards, card packs, VC and MFP currency, or Tokens.

Here’s our complete, up-to-date list of WWE 2K26 Locker Codes, which will continue to be updated as long as 2K Sports keeps releasing them.

Because these codes are only available for a limited time, be sure to check back frequently to see if any more have been added, so you can redeem them before they expire.

WWE 2K26 active Locker Codes (March 2026)

The following Locker Codes are currently active in WWE 2K26 and can be redeemed in MyFaction mode.

BSTINTWRLD26 – Aftershock Series 1 Basic Pack x1, Momentum Series 1 Basic Pack x1 (expires March 13 at 8am PT / 11am ET /4pm GMT)

WWE 2K26 expired Locker Codes (March 2026)

Not every WWE 2K26 Locker Code lasts forever. In fact, I’d be surprised if any of them will.

Because the game’s currently brand new and there’s only one Locker Code so far, this list is clearly rather empty.

Once that code expires, however – and as long as other codes continue to join it – we’ll update this list with expired codes.

That way, you’ll be able to see which cards have already been released, and will be sure we haven’t just missed any out.

WWE 2K26 – How to redeem Locker Codes

Redeeming Locker Codes for WWE 2K26 is so easy, a child could do it (as long as that child is allowed to play an ESRB T-rated game of course, officer).

However, this is no longer done in the MyFaction mode, so some people may be thrown off at first. All you have to do is follow these steps: