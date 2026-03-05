WWE 2K26: How to unlock Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, so it makes sense that WWE 2K26 players will want to play as him.

This year, however, Austin isn’t one of the standard characters available in the base roster, nor is he one of the legends superstars who can be unlocked in the Ringside Pass.

What’s going on, then? How do you unlock Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE 2K26?

We’ve got the answer, but you’ll need to get ready for a couple of hours of playing before you unlock him.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know, so you can unlock Stone Cold Steve Austin and get him in your WWE 2K26 roster as quickly as possible.

WWE 2K26: Where is Stone Cold Steve Austin?

If you want to unlock Austin, you’re going to have to take a trip down memory lane.

Specifically, you’ll have to take on the game’s Showcase mode, which this year has you playing through the career of CM Punk.

In reality, Punk never went one-on-one with Austin, but Showcase includes a fantasy section where Punk chooses legendary wrestlers he always wanted to fight.

One of these fights is with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and when you reach this point in the Showcase – the chapter named Shattering the Glass – you’ll get the option to either play as Punk or as Austin in this fantasy match.

It doesn’t matter who you choose – as long as you win the match, you’ll unlock Stone Cold Steve Austin. This will then make him playable in other game modes like Play Now and Universe.

You’ll need to put the work in to reach this point – the fight with Stone Cold Steve Austin is the 13th match in Showcase mode (not counting the playable WrestleMania intro sequence), so you’ll have to play through the others before you reach that part.