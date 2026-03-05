WWE 2K26: How to quickly earn Ringside Pass RXP and unlock tiers faster

The Ringside Pass is easily one of the most divisive new additions in WWE 2K26.

For some players – especially those who only buy the Standard Edition of the game each year – it’s a good way to regularly get new content.

For others – especially those who usually buy special editions of the game – it’s an annoying way to slowly dripfeed new content instead of getting full DLC packs like before.

Whatever your stance, the reality is that the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass is here to stay, and you have 40 tiers of content to unlock.

I’ve been seeing a lot of different takes from players who’ve received the game early, including some who say the Ringside Pass content is taking forever to unlock.

After playing the game for five days I’ve reached Tier 26 of 40, so the fact that each season lasts seven weeks means you’ve got more than enough time to get everything.

In this guide, I’ll tell you all the tricks of the trade to earn RXP and get to the end of the Ringside Pass as quickly as possible.

WWE 2K26: How does the Ringside Pass work?

First, if you’re new to it, the Ringside Pass is similar to Battle Passes in other games like Fortnite.

WWE 2K26 is set to get six Ringside Pass seasons over the course of its life, and each season will last for roughly seven weeks.

If you’re concerned that you might not be able to complete a Ringside Pass in time, don’t worry – unlike most other games with season-based Battle Passes, when a new season starts in WWE 2K26 the previous one won’t expire.

That means if you’re still working through Season 1 when Season 2 starts, you’ll still be able to stay on Season 1 if you want, and finish that off before moving onto the second season.

Each Ringside Pass contains a Free route and a Premium route, with each route providing different rewards. As you gather RXP – the experience points you collect for the Ringside Pass – you’ll unlock tiers on each route at the same time. Reach Tier 5, for example, and you’ll unlock the Tier 5 rewards for both the Free and (if you’ve paid for it) Premium tier.

RXP is earned by playing matches in every mode except for online lobbies, but there are certain ways to earn it quicker.

WWE 2K26: The quickest ways to earn RXP for the Ringside Pass

Every match you play in WWE 2K26 will earn you at least some RXP, but each tier requires 800 RXP to unlock and a single match will only usually earn you about 110 RXP or so.

That means you’d need to play around 290 matches in total to reach Tier 40, which is around six matches per day over the course of a seven-week season.

That’s a lot of matches though, especially if you don’t play that frequently. Thankfully there are certain things you can do to speed the process up.

One-off ways to earn extra RXP

When you start playing WWE 2K26 there are a few modes you can play through to get a one-off RXP bump.

The first thing you should do is play through Showcase mode if you haven’t already. This consists of 21 matches and not only do you unlock a lot of extra wrestlers, arenas and other extras along the way, you’ll also earn more RXP than usual for completing each match, as well as the Showcase mode as a whole.

After this, complete the MyRise story mode. This will take you around eight hours, but you’ll earn extra RXP for hitting various milestones in the story, as well as the RXP you get for playing its matches anyway.

By the time you finish Showcase and MyRise, you should already be at around tier 20, meaning half the Season 1 content will already be unlocked after a couple of days of play.

After this, start working your way through The Island, which is also home to a wealth of RXP. It’s got a bunch of quests and working your way through those will also earn you extra RXP (and again, you’ll still get the standard 110 RXP or so for finishing the matches).

Finally, as a more long-term task, MyFaction mode has a selection of one-off ‘Lifetime Challenges’ which will earn you extra RXP when you hit certain milestones. If you earn 250 MPF in one match, however – which is easy to do in a 4v4 match – you’ll get 300 RXP right away.

Recurring ways to earn extra RXP

The above methods are all well and good but once you’ve worked your way through them, what then? Especially when Season 2-6 turn up and you can’t get those big Showcase or MyRise RXP bonuses again?

Luckily, there are also some recurring events which give you regular access to extra RXP.

As well as the Lifetime Challenges, MyFaction mode also has daily challenges (which often include an easy extra 100 RXP), so checking that every day will help.

The Island also has Daily and Weekly Challenges, which you can find by pausing the game while in the open-world section and going to the Challenges menu. While the Daily Challenges are often quite modest, the Weekly Challenges can be give you many hundreds of RXP at a time.

Finally, if you’re more of the management type, MyGM mode also has Season Challenges, and completing these will also earn you extra RXP.

That’s pretty much it – it should come as no surprise that the best way to quickly earn RXP, especially in Season 1, is to play through a selection of modes. 2K Sports has clearly designed this to make you try out as much of the game as possible, so playing along will get you through the tiers much faster than just playing single matches all the time.