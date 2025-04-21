WWE 2K25 Locker Codes (April 2025)

WWE 2K25 is finally out, which means the hunt for Locker Codes starts all over again.

Players all over the world are starting to play WWE 2K25, especially its MyFaction mode, which sees players building their own squads of WWE superstars to take on various challenges.

As with the past few versions of the game, WWE 2K25 features Locker Codes, which are released every now and then by 2K Sports.

By entering a Locker Code, players can redeem them for card packs, currency or even special MyFaction cards. Even better, if the card it unlocks is a unique Persona card, that character will also be unlocked in the rest of the game’s modes.

As in last year’s game, it doesn’t look like any of the Locker Codes can be found by playing through other games modes, which means you’re going to have to go looking for them online.

Or, if you’re the smart type, you can just bookmark this page and let us keep checking for you instead. As new WWE 2K25 Locker Codes are added to the game, we’ll update the below list, giving you the latest Locker Codes as well as what they unlock and their expiry date.

Here’s our complete, up-to-date list of WWE 2K25 Locker Codes, which we’ll continue to regularly update for the duration of the game’s life. Keep checking back frequently, to see if any more have been added.

WWE 2K25 active Locker Codes (March 2025)

The following Locker Codes are still active and can be redeemed in MyFaction mode.

SINCITY41WM – WrestleMania 41 Series Vol 1 Pack x1 (expires April 27)

WWE 2K25 expired Locker Codes

Unfortunately, the vast majority of WWE 2K25 Locker Codes (if not all of them) will only last a short while before they expire.

In fact, some Locker Codes – such as those released to coincide with Premium Live Events – may only last a weekend or so before they’re removed.

Here’s a list of all the WWE 2K25 Locker Codes which have currently expired.

While this may seem a bit unfair, because we’re listing codes for items you can no longer get, it should at least help to reassure you that we haven’t missed out anything.

WELCOMEWWE25 – Legends Series Pack x1, Fierce Series Pack x1, Ascent Series Pack x1 (expired March 13)

Legends Series Pack x1, Fierce Series Pack x1, Ascent Series Pack x1 (expired March 13) ELITEROCK2K25 – Mattel ‘Elite’ The Rock Persona Card (expired March 16)

Mattel ‘Elite’ The Rock Persona Card (expired March 16) ROADTOWM41EU – Road to WrestleMania Tour of Europe Pack (expired March 31)

Road to WrestleMania Tour of Europe Pack (expired March 31) GETREADY4WM – Roman Reigns ’24 Persona Card, Fierce Series Pack x1, 7500 VC (expired April 13)

Roman Reigns ’24 Persona Card, Fierce Series Pack x1, 7500 VC (expired April 13) DIRTYDOMMASKED – Dominik Mysterio ’23 (Masked) Select Series Persona Card (expired April 18)

WWE 2K25 – How to redeem Locker Codes

To redeem WWE 2K25 Locker Codes, just follow these steps: