Witcher 3 Remastered transmog: How to change armor appearance by unlocking Reforge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered adds a brand new feature allowing you to change the appearance of armor, but it’s not easy to unlock.

Commonly known as “transmog,” the act of changing your armor appearance for a more immersive option is common among game fans and has been highly requested. Now, in TW3 Remastered, it’s officially a feature.

You’ll have to play a chunk of the game to unlock it. In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to unlock transmog – known as Reforge here – and customize your Geralt in The Witcher 3 Remastered.

How to unlock Transmog/Reforge – TW3 Remastered

To unlock the Reforge mechanic that allows you to change your gear appearance in TW3 Remastered, you must first complete the Master Armorers questline you can receive from the blacksmith at Crow’s Perch. The recommended level for this quest is 24, so it’s not intended for those brand new to the region, and you’ll need to play a decent amount of the game first if you’re starting from a new save.

This is a somewhat involved questline that will require defeating an Ice Troll and an Archgriffin. Once it is complete, however, the new forgemaster Yoana will be able to Reforge your gear using the appearance of a piece of gear you’ve previously acquired.

How to use Transmog/Reforge – TW3 Remastered

Once you’ve completed the Master Armorers quest, return to Yoana and see her wares to open the shop menu. You’ll find Reforge newly added to the end of the menu, past Dismantle (scroll through using R1/RB).

Here you can select a piece of gear you wish to use the stats of, and a piece of gear you want it to look like. It’s quite simple, but you will need to pay a small fee for each piece of gear you wish to alter.

You will always need to return to Yoana to use the Reforge mechanic, meaning you can’t use it while exploring the world or in the middle of an important quest.