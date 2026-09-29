Witcher 3 Remastered: Simulate Witcher 2 save or not?
Everything that changes when you choose to simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Remastered
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is finally out now, and it asks a question that might stump you: do you simulate a Witcher 2 save file, or not?
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings includes a few decisions that – as the title implies – may or may not include regicide. If you simulate a Witcher 2 save, some of those decisions will carry over.
In this guide, we’re breaking down everything that changes if you simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3 Remastered.
Should I simulate a Witcher 2 save file in The Witcher 3 Remastered?
Yes, you should simulate a Witcher 2 save file in The Witcher 3.
If you choose to simulate, some characters and quests will assume you have some familiarity with the story of The Witcher 2, and will mention decisions that Geralt made in that game. Other than some dialogue changes, simulating a Witcher 2 save makes very little impact on how the game plays out.
However, you will already know from the game’s intro that Geralt has an interesting background, and conversational context will fill you in on most of the details you’re missing, even if you’ve never played The Witcher 2 before.
Everything that changes when you simulate a Witcher 2 save file
A handy list of everything that changes when you choose to simulate a Witcher 2 save file in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was written up by Reddit user RogueRequest2, and is as follows:
- Kill or spare Aryan La Vallette. Spare is the best option and is the default option. It’s not a big deal and really only results in whether one non-consequential NPC likes or dislikes you.
- Roche or Iorveth. Roche is the default choice and the best one, IMO. It doesn’t change much except for one interaction with one NPC.
- Kill Henselt. Literally doesn’t matter at all, but killed is the default choice.
- Saved Triss in Loc Muine. Saved is the default choice, but it really doesn’t matter and has no real impact on the game. I choose saved though.
- Left Sile de Tansarville to die. The default choice is death. I choose to save her. There’s a small interaction with an NPC in a dungeon if you chose to save her.
- Killed Letho or not. Default is dead Letho. The best option is to let him live. Triggers a quest that is well worth playing.