Witcher 3 Remastered: Simulate Witcher 2 save or not?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is finally out now, and it asks a question that might stump you: do you simulate a Witcher 2 save file, or not?

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings includes a few decisions that – as the title implies – may or may not include regicide. If you simulate a Witcher 2 save, some of those decisions will carry over.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything that changes if you simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3 Remastered.

Should I simulate a Witcher 2 save file in The Witcher 3 Remastered?

Yes, you should simulate a Witcher 2 save file in The Witcher 3.

If you choose to simulate, some characters and quests will assume you have some familiarity with the story of The Witcher 2, and will mention decisions that Geralt made in that game. Other than some dialogue changes, simulating a Witcher 2 save makes very little impact on how the game plays out.

However, you will already know from the game’s intro that Geralt has an interesting background, and conversational context will fill you in on most of the details you’re missing, even if you’ve never played The Witcher 2 before.

Everything that changes when you simulate a Witcher 2 save file

A handy list of everything that changes when you choose to simulate a Witcher 2 save file in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was written up by Reddit user RogueRequest2, and is as follows: