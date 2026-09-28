The Witcher 3 Remastered release times in your time zone and update file size

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is the biggest free update the game has ever received, and it’s coming very soon.

This update overhauls the entire game for modern platforms, bringing The Witcher 3 closer to the standard set by other modern games across PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The update is completely free and available from September 29, and in this guide, we’re breaking down exactly when you can start playing.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered file size

According to CD Projekt Red’s Macrin Momot, the update file size for The Witcher 3 Remastered is as follows:

PC (Steam): 45GB

PS5: 45GB

Xbox: 45GB

Nintendo Switch 2: 50GB

It should be noted that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is a separate product on the Nintendo eShop, while the file sizes for other versions are for an update to the existing Witcher 3 game. Players who bought The Witcher 3 on the original Nintendo Switch can still get a free upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered release times in your time zone

The following release times have been issued by CD Projekt Red, but may vary slightly depending on your platform and time zone. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is available to pre-order and pre-load now.