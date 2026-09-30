Witcher 3 Remastered: Quick Sign Casting explained and should you use it?

Quick Sign Casting was originally introduced in TW3’s next-gen update, but it’s worth going over again for the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered.

Quick Sign Casting is an option in the Gameplay Settings menu that might leave you feeling puzzled since there’s no in-game explanation.

In this guide, we’re breaking down exactly what Quick Sign Casting does and whether you should use it in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered.

Quick Sign Casting explained – TW3 Remastered

Quick Sign Casting was added to TW3’s next-gen update several years ago, and it allows you to hold R2/RT on a controller and then press a face or shoulder button to easily access one of Geralt’s Witcher Sign abilities.

Without Quick Sign Casting, Geralt can only cast an equipped Sign with R2/RT, and must swap between Signs with a selection wheel that pauses the game. The older method is quite frustrating to use, so it’s easy to see why Quick Sign Casting was added.

Should you use Quick Sign Casting? – TW3 Remastered

The only reason not to use Quick Sign Casting is if you’re already used to the older style of Sign Casting. If you’ve never played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt before, Quick Sign Casting should feel like a more natural way to utilize all of your Signs in battle and should be turned on.