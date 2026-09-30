Witcher 3 Remastered: How Loot Merge works and should you use it?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is out now, and it comes with some brand new features that aren’t really explained.

One of those is the new Loot Merge mechanic. Loot Merge can make the game easier and faster to play in one way exclusively, but there’s no in-game information explaining how it works.

In this guide, we’re explaining exactly what Loot Merge does and whether you should turn it on or off in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered.

How Loot Merge works – TW3 Remastered

Loot Merge is actually pretty simple. After a battle, the first corpse you loot will actually include all of the items from the nearby corpses. Essentially, this allows you to quickly loot battle spoils without any hassle after a fight.

It’s a handy new mechanic, but it doesn’t apply to chests, containers, or corpses that are dead before you arrive at the scene. If you want to loot every supply box in a village, you’ll have to painstakingly go through them all one by one.

Should you Enable Loot Merge? – TW3 Remastered

Yes, Loot Merge is pretty handy and will make looting the spoils that are rightfully yours very simple. Since it doesn’t apply to chests or containers, it doesn’t break the flow of the game at all and doesn’t feel like an unfair advantage.