Since the release of GTA 6, Mandy has become a popular side character among fans.

First appearing in the Pipework mission, fans have wondered who plays Mandy in GTA 6 since she first appeared in the game. In this guide, we’ll tell you who plays Mandy in GTA 6, where she appears in the game, and more.

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Who plays Mandy in GTA 6?

Lexie Shoaibi plays Mandy in GTA 6.

She confirmed her involvement in the highly anticipated game through a post on Instagram, revealing that she performed both the voice acting and motion capture for the character.

Lexie Shoaibi has previously appeared in Hamster & Gretel, Atom and Hollywood. Grand Theft Auto 6 is her first credited video game performance.

Who Is Mandy in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Mandy is a side character who players encounter during a very early mission in GTA 6’s story.

She becomes involved in Jason storyline when he visits her property to collect overdue rent for Brian and help fix a blocked sink. However, as Jason fixes the sink, it becomes clear that Mandy is interested in far more than some DIY.

This has caused many GTA 6 players to wonder if Jason can romance Mandy as part of GTA 6. Despite her best efforts, no matter how long Jason stays in Mandy’s house, there is no way to romance Mandy. All you can do with Mandy is ask her for the Plunger when you get into her room, and rebuff her advances.

Eventually, she’ll demand that you leave her house. While you can still speak to Mandy, she will be upset with Jason, and eventually her reponses will repeat. Soon after this you’ll recieve text messages from her, but from here she dissappears from GTA 6.