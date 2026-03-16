Where to get the Washing Machine in Pokémon Pokopia

Searching for the Washing Machine in Pokémon Pokopia? We’ll explain where to find it in this guide.

As you come to the end of Pokémon Pokopia, you’ll need to find the Washing Machine to complete the Team Initiation Challenge. This is one of three items that is required to complete this quest, each of which is tied to a specific area of the game.

In this guide to the Pokémon Pokopia Washing Machine, we’ll explain where to find it, and what you need to do to unlock it.

Washing Machine location in Pokémon Pokopia

You’ll get the Washing Machine and the recipe for the Washing Machine in Pokémon Pokopia by reaching Environment Level 5 in the game’s second area, Bleak Beach. This area is unlocked at the same time as Rocky Ridges, after you complete the first major quest in the Withered Wastelands.

Like with other areas of the game, improving the Environment Level of Bleak Beach is all about making your Pokémon happy in Pokémon Pokopia, and building items and houses that they enjoy. You can also raise the enviroment of an area by completing requests for Pokémon, or bringing them items they would like, such as food or decoration.

Other quick ways of raising the Evironment Level on your way to the Washing Machine in Pokémon Pokopia is by building houses for the Pokémon that have appeared.

In Pokémon Pokopia, all you need to build to turn it into a “house,” is 4 walls and a door. You’ll then need 3 pieces of furniture in the house, at which point Pokémon will be willing to move into that house.

Do all of this and you’ll improve the level of the Bleak Beach. When you reach Level 5, you’ll get an in-game notification. Once this happens, head to the PC that’s next to the Pokémon Center and you’ll be given the Washing Machine, and the corresponding recipe for the item.