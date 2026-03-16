Where to get the Refrigerator in Pokémon Pokopia

If you’re searching for the Refrigerator, then look no further than this Pokémon Pokopia guide that will explain where to find it.

You’ve almost completed Pokémon Pokopia, so now it’s time to complete the Team Initiation Challenge. In order to do this, you’ll need three very specific items, which can only be found via in-game missions, rather than crafted or discovered throughout the world of Pokémon Pokopia.

In this guide we’ll explain where to find the Refrigerator, one of the three items.

Refrigerator location in Pokémon Pokopia

You’ll get the Refrigerator and the recipe for the Refrigerator in Pokémon Pokopia by reaching Environment Level 5 in the game’s second area, Rocky Ridges. This area is unlocked at the same time as Bleak Beach, after you complete the first major quest in the Withered Wastelands. You can tackle these areas in any order.

If you’ve spent a lot of your time in Pokémon Pokopia raising the Environment Levels of each area, you may be able to get the Refrigerator quicker than you might expect, but if you’ve been rushing through the game to see more of the story, you might have a bit of grinding to do.

Like with other areas of the game, improving the Environment Level of Rocky Ridges. You can also raise the environment of an area by completing requests for Pokémon, or bringing them items they would like, such as food or decoration.

However, if you’re in a hurry, one of the quickest ways to raise the Environment Level in Pokémon Pokopia is to build houses for Pokémon in Rocky Ridgers.

In Pokémon Pokopia, all you need to build to turn it into a “house,” is 4 walls and a door. You’ll then need 3 pieces of furniture in the house, at which point Pokémon will be willing to move into that house.

With all your hard work finished in Rocky Ridges, you’ll be ready to get the Refrigerator. When you reach Level 5, you’ll get an in-game notification. Once this happens, head to the PC that’s next to the Pokémon Center, and you’ll be given the Refrigerator and the corresponding recipe for the item.