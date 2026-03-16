Where to get the Game Boy System in Pokémon Pokopia

Looking for the Game Boy in Pokémon Pokopia for one of the game’s last missions? In this guide we’ll explain where to find the Game Boy System.

Towards the end of Pokémon Pokopia, you’ll need to find the Game Boy System to complete the Team Initiation Challenge. However, finding this item isn’t as simple as it seems. Read on and we’ll explain how to find your Game Boy System in Pokémon Pokopia.

Game Boy System location in Pokémon Pokopia

You can get the Game Boy System and the recipe for the Game Boy System in Pokémon Pokopia by reaching Environment Level 5 in the game’s final area, the Sparkling Skylands.

Like with other areas of the game, improving the Environment Level of Sparkling Skylands is all about making your Pokémon happy in Pokémon Pokopia, and building items and houses that they enjoy.

There are a few ways that you can improve the Environment Level in Pokémon Pokopia. The fastest way to do this is to find new Pokémon by building habitats, and then moving them into houses.

In Pokémon Pokopia, all you need to build to turn it into a “house,” is 4 walls and a door. You’ll then need 3 pieces of furniture in the house, at which point Pokémon will be willing to move into that house.

By doing this, you’ll improve the level of the Sparkling Skylands. When you reach Level 5, you’ll get an in-game notification. Once this happens, head to the PC that’s next to the Pokémon Center and you’ll be given the Game Boy System, and the recipe for the item.