Where do you get the Car Key Cloner in GTA 6?

If you’re looking to steal some of GTA 6’s most flashy vehicles, then you need the Car Key Cloner. Here’s how to unlock the tool and where to find it in Vice City.

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How To Unlock The Car Key Cloner In GTA 6

To get the Car Key Cloner, you’ll need to progress through the main story until Chapter 3.

First, complete the Crosstown Traffic mission. You’ll then receive a job from Randy, who asks you to steal a Granforma Zorrusso from Hathaway Apartments in Ocean Beach.

During the Clonin’ Keys, Makin’ GS mission, you’ll be prompted to install the Key Cloner software, labelled key_cloner_v3.6.9, on your in-game phone.

Once installed, the tool becomes available for both Jason and Lucia.

How To Use The Car Key Cloner

Using the Car Key Cloner is relatively straightforward:

Find a vehicle with keyless ignition.

You can find out if a car is keyless via the WAiNK app.

Approach the driver’s side door.

Press Triangle button to select Clone Key.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the cloning process.

Enter the vehicle and drive away.

Is The Car Key Cloner Worth Getting?

It’s absolutely worth getting the Car Key Cloner. The Car Key Cloner is the only way you’ll get access to parked supercars.

It also helps unlock further vehicle theft opportunities through Randy’s Wish List, most of which are supercars that require the car key cloner, lest you smash the window and cause a police response.

Just remember that cloning a vehicle’s key doesn’t automatically remove its tracking device. You’ll still need to deal with trackers before making a stolen vehicle your own. You can do that at a Pay N Spray or at Randy’s.