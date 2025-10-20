Where to find the different Flabebe colors in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Looking for the five different Flabebe colors in Pokémon Legends Z-A? You’ll need them to complete the side mission; The Many Flowers of Flabebe.

Flabebe is a unique Pokemon due to the five forms it has, only differentiated by color. While you’ll only need one Flabebe to complete your Pokedex, all five of them are required to finish The Many Flowers of Flabebe.

Finding all of them can be quite the tedious task because some of the colors only spawn in very specific areas of the map,

So read on to find out where to find the different Flabebe colors in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

VGC's Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Where to find the different Flabebe colors in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Flabebe can appear across the map, and spawns in five different colors. You’ll need all of them to complete the side mission, and some are more difficult that others to find. In this guide, we’ve listed 5 specific locations that will ALWAYS spawn that specific color of Flabebe.

Red Flabebe Location

The Red Flabebe can be found in Wild Zone 3. It appears in the center of the Wild Zone.

White Flabebe Location





The White Flabebe can be found in Vert Sector 3, at the location in the image above. It spawns next to the statue, alongside Floette.

Yellow Flabebe Location

Yellow Flabebe spawns in the grass in Vert Street. Fly to Nouveau Cafe, or Wild Zone 2.

Blue Flabebe Location

Blue Flabebe appears on a rooftop in the Vert Sector.

Fly to the area, and find the ladder that is to the south of the building in the image above.

Orange Flabebe Location

The orange Flabebe spawns on Bleu Street, and several other streets in the area.