Are you looking for Volcanion in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension?

The Legendary Pokémon Volcanion makes a return in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension. Volcanion is available in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, the latest expansion to Pokémon Legends Z-A.

In this Volcanion location Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension guide, we’ll explain which missions you have to complete to unlock the ability to catch Volcanion, where you’ll have to be in the story, and a special Pokémon you’ll have to catch before you unlock the Volcanion mission.

Volcanion location Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension

To catch Volcanion, first you have to complete the postgame in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension. This includes battling and catching Darkrai, Groudon, Kyogre and Rayquaza. You’ll know you’ve reached the postgame of Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension when you’re contacted about special scanning Hyperspace Lumiose.

Once you’ve finished the postgame (which you’ll know because you’ll now have Rayquaza), head to the Pokémon Research Lab at the very bottom of Lumiose City. Head to the elevator and speak to Mable.

She’ll let you know that she’s come across a Poké Ball that she believes has been hacked and contains Volcanion. Continue the dialogue for a while, and then you’ll eventually be thrown into a dark void to fight against a Level 80 Volcanion. Here is your chance to catch it.

If you don’t catch it, you can repeat the mission indefinitely until you catch Volcanio and add it to your Pokedex.