Vampire Crawlers: All weapon evolutions and fusions

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (yes, that is the full title) is much better than you might be expecting.

Vampire Survivors was great when it first dropped on the scene, but it can be tough to endure lengthy runs where success is measured by how little you have to actually play. Vampire Crawlers is totally different, putting control of each attack entirely in your hands as you delve into several deep dungeons.

In a refreshing twist, runs aren’t particularly long, and will come to a defined and satisfying end point once you’ve made enough progress. And getting to the end of each run is made much easier if you have powerful, evolved weapons in your arsenal.

Evolved weapons are the key to making it to the end of each Vampire Crawlers run, and in this guide we’re breaking down every weapon evolution currently in the game and what you need to fuse or sacrifice for it.

How to evolve weapons in Vampire Crawlers

Most weapon evolutions in Vampire Crawlers happen simply by combining a weapon along with a specific type of card. Once you have both the correct weapon and a card to sacrifice for the evolution, you’ll need to approach either a dark statue holding a red orb – an Evolution Statue – or hope to find an evolution chance from a chest or boss encounter.

As you gather weapons and the items needed to evolve them in Vampire Crawlers, you’ll be able to see the evolutions you’ve unlocked in the Grim Grimoire via the pause menu when in a dungeon. As soon as you collect a card type for the first time it’ll be added to the Grim Grimoire, immediately allowing you to see which evolutions are possible. And yes, you can check this at any point during a run.

All weapon evolutions in Vampire Crawlers

Now you know how weapon evolution works in Vampire Crawlers, it’s time to evolve some weapons.

Magic Wand evolution, Holy Wand

The Holy Wand requires both the Magic Wand card and a Tome card of some type. The Holy Wand hits multiple foes, focusing on attackers, and is incredibly effective.

Fire Wand evolution, Hellfire

The Hellfire requires the Fire Wand and a Spinach card, including Sprig o’ Spinach. I

Whip evolution, Bloody Tear

The Bloody Tear requires the Whip and a Heart card like Hollow Heart or Forever Heart. The Bloody Tear is a buffed Whip, as you’d expect, which deals more damage and can heal you on crit.

Knife evolution, Thousand Edge

The Thousand Edge requires the Knife and a Bracer card. It deals heavy damage to all foes.

Cross evolution, Heaven Sword

The Heaven Sword requires the Cross and a Clover card. It fires more projectiles than the Cross, with a high chance of crit.

Santa Water evolution, La Borra

La Borra requires the Santa Water and an Attractorb card. It fires more projectiles than Santa Water and deals more damage over time.

Axe evolution, Death Spiral

The Death Spiral requires the Axe and a Candle card of some type, including Candella or Candelabrador. Deals damage to the front row with a high chance of crit.

Garlic evolution, Soul Eater

The Soul Eater requires the Garlic and a Pummarola or Pummadora card. Deals damage, heals you, and has a chance to disarm foes.

King Bible evolution, Unholy Vespers

The Unholy Vespers requires the King Bible and a Spellbinder card. Same effects as the King Bible, but deals more damage with more projectiles, with a chance of knockback.

Runetracer evolution, No Future

The No Future requires the Runetracer and an Armor card, including Golden Armor. This bounces around like the Runetracer, but finishes with an explosion.

Pentagram evolution, Gorgeous Moon

The Gorgeous Moon requires the Pentagram and a Crown card. This erases enemies and give you bonus experience, but the mana cost to play the card increases before resetting.

Shadow Pinion evolution, Valkyrie Turner

The Valkyrie Turner requires the Shadow Pinion and a Wings card. This deals damage to the front row and powers up the other cards in your hand.

Gatti Amari evolution, Vicious Hunger

The Vicious Hunger requires the Gatti Amari and a Stone Mask card. This deals more damage than Gatti Amari, and has a chance to turn enemies into coins.

Peachone + Ebony Wings evolution, Vandalier

The Vandalier requires both Peachone and Ebony Wings, but no extra cards to combine. It sends any currently active Peachone or Ebony Wings cards back with a burst of extra damage, and can potentially stop foes from attacking.

Phiera Der Tuphello + Eight the Sparrow evolution, Phieraggi

The Phieraggi requires Phiera Der Tuphello, Eight the Sparrow, and a Tirajisú card. It basically combines the two sets of guns into a big set of guns that does a lot more damage. Nice and simple.