Vampire Crawlers: All Crawlers and how to unlock them

Vampire Crawlers is packed with unlockables, and the Crawlers themselves are just one piece of the puzzle.

Crawlers are essentially your playable “characters” in Vampire Crawlers. Each Crawler in your party will allow you to draw Crawler cards, and these will implement various beneficial effects for as long as the card remains active. A good set of Crawlers in your team can make you practically unstoppable, so you should aim to unlock them all.

You’ll unlock most of the Crawlers in the game just by playing, but a few of them require specific strategies to unlock. For everything you need to know about the Crawlers in Vampire Crawlers, just read through our breakdown below.

All Crawlers and how to unlock them – Vampire Crawlers

All of the Crawlers in the game are unlocked by completing a specific challenge – which we explain below – and then you must purchase them from the Tavern in the Village using your collected coins.

Antonio Belpaese

Unlocked by default.

Imelda Belpaese

Available after playing the Mad Forest.

Pasqualina Belpaese

Available after reaching level 20 with Imelda in the Inlaid Library.

Gennaro Belpaese

Available after clearing the Mad Forest.

Arca Ladonna

Available after playing 100 Fire Wand cards.

Porta Ladonna

Available after playing 100 Lightning Ring cards.

Lama Ladonna

Available after clearing a dungeon with 10% Curse or more.

Poe Ratcho

Available after playing 25 Garlic cards.

Dommario

Available after earning 5,000 coins.

Krochi Freetto

Available after defeating 6,666 enemies total.

Pugnala Provola

Can be recused from a Coffin in Berserk Wood.

Poppea Pecorina

Can be rescued from a Coffin in Milk Factory.

Concetta Caciotta

Can be rescued from a Coffin in Gallo Tower.

Yatta Cavallo

Available after defeating 250 Lion Heads.

O’Sole Meeo

Available after defeating 50 Dragon Shrimps.

Mortaccio

Available after defeating 444 Skeletons.

Bianca Ramba

Available after clearing the Dairy Plant.

Suor Clerici

Available after recovering 1,000 HP total.

Giovanna Grana

Can be recused from a Coffin in Library Sanctum.

Christine Davain

Available after playing the Pentagram card — only available after reaching level 35 in a run.

Gallo

Available after clearing Gallo Tower.

MissingN0

Available after defeating Red Death — Krochi Freeto will make this a lot easier.