Vampire Crawlers: All Crawlers and how to unlock them
How to unlock every Crawler character in Vampire Crawlers.
Vampire Crawlers is packed with unlockables, and the Crawlers themselves are just one piece of the puzzle.
Crawlers are essentially your playable “characters” in Vampire Crawlers. Each Crawler in your party will allow you to draw Crawler cards, and these will implement various beneficial effects for as long as the card remains active. A good set of Crawlers in your team can make you practically unstoppable, so you should aim to unlock them all.
You’ll unlock most of the Crawlers in the game just by playing, but a few of them require specific strategies to unlock. For everything you need to know about the Crawlers in Vampire Crawlers, just read through our breakdown below.
All Crawlers and how to unlock them – Vampire Crawlers
All of the Crawlers in the game are unlocked by completing a specific challenge – which we explain below – and then you must purchase them from the Tavern in the Village using your collected coins.
Antonio Belpaese
Unlocked by default.
Imelda Belpaese
Available after playing the Mad Forest.
Pasqualina Belpaese
Available after reaching level 20 with Imelda in the Inlaid Library.
Gennaro Belpaese
Available after clearing the Mad Forest.
Arca Ladonna
Available after playing 100 Fire Wand cards.
Porta Ladonna
Available after playing 100 Lightning Ring cards.
Lama Ladonna
Available after clearing a dungeon with 10% Curse or more.
Poe Ratcho
Available after playing 25 Garlic cards.
Dommario
Available after earning 5,000 coins.
Krochi Freetto
Available after defeating 6,666 enemies total.
Pugnala Provola
Can be recused from a Coffin in Berserk Wood.
Poppea Pecorina
Can be rescued from a Coffin in Milk Factory.
Concetta Caciotta
Can be rescued from a Coffin in Gallo Tower.
Yatta Cavallo
Available after defeating 250 Lion Heads.
O’Sole Meeo
Available after defeating 50 Dragon Shrimps.
Mortaccio
Available after defeating 444 Skeletons.
Bianca Ramba
Available after clearing the Dairy Plant.
Suor Clerici
Available after recovering 1,000 HP total.
Giovanna Grana
Can be recused from a Coffin in Library Sanctum.
Christine Davain
Available after playing the Pentagram card — only available after reaching level 35 in a run.
Gallo
Available after clearing Gallo Tower.
MissingN0
Available after defeating Red Death — Krochi Freeto will make this a lot easier.