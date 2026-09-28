Welcome to VGC’s comprehensive guide to the biggest video game release dates for October, November and December 2026, covering all of the major new games coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The final three months of 2026 are packed with major new video game releases, including AAA games, long-awaited sequels, remasters, RPGs and highly anticipated indie games. Whether you’re looking for the latest PS5 games, Xbox games, Nintendo Switch 2 games or PC games, this page covers the biggest confirmed release dates through the end of the year.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled for November, while other major upcoming games include Gears of War: E-Day, Phantom Blade Zero, The Wolf Among Us Remastered, Metaphor: ReFantazio and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

Below, you’ll find our regularly updated list of the biggest new games releasing in 2026, organised by release date. The list includes games with confirmed release dates as well as major upcoming games with broader 2026 release windows. We’ll update this guide whenever release dates are announced, changed or delayed, so check back regularly for the latest video game release dates for PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and PC.

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October 2026 video game release dates

October 2026 is one of the busiest months of the year for new games, with major releases including Gears of War: E-Day, Phantom Blade Zero, The Wolf Among Us Remastered, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, alongside a number of remasters and new releases.

November 2026 video game release dates

November 2026 brings some of the year’s biggest releases, including Grand Theft Auto 6, alongside new Switch 2 editions of major games and other highly anticipated releases.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Thursday, November 5 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, November 5 (Switch 2) Edge of Memories – Thursday, November 5 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, November 5 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition – Thursday, November 5 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, November 5 (Switch 2) Stellar Blade – Friday, November 6 (Switch 2)

– Friday, November 6 (Switch 2) Metaphor: ReFantazio – Thursday, November 12 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, November 12 (Switch 2) Pikmin 4: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy – Thursday, November 12 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, November 12 (Switch 2) Sonic Pico Park – Thursday, November 12 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, Switch)

– Thursday, November 12 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, Switch) Grand Theft Auto 6 – Thursday, November 19 (PS5, Xbox)

December 2026 video game release dates

December 2026 rounds out the year with new releases including Monster Hunter Wilds on Switch 2, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, Attack on Titan 3, and Path of Exile II.

Hela – Tuesday, December 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)

– Tuesday, December 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2) The Ascent Ultimate Edition – Wednesday, December 2 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, December 2 (Switch 2) Aeterna Lucis – Thursday, December 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

– Thursday, December 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch) Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World – Thursday, December 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)

– Thursday, December 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2) Rayman Legends Retold – Thursday, December 3 (PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch 2)

– Thursday, December 3 (PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch 2) Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV – Thursday, December 3 (PC)

– Thursday, December 3 (PC) Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Switch 2 Edition – Thursday, December 3 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, December 3 (Switch 2) Monster Hunter Wilds – Friday, December 4 (Switch 2)

– Friday, December 4 (Switch 2) Attack on Titan 3 – Thursday, December 10 (PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC)

– Thursday, December 10 (PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC) Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – Thursday, December 10 (PS5, Switch, PC, Switch 2)

– Thursday, December 10 (PS5, Switch, PC, Switch 2) Stage Tour – Thursday, December 10 (PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC)

– Thursday, December 10 (PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC) Path of Exile II – Friday, December 11 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

Other major games releasing in 2026

Several other major games are currently scheduled for release sometime in 2026 but do not yet have a confirmed day. This section includes games with 2026, autumn, or fall release windows.