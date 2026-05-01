Upcoming Video Game Release Dates Schedule
Your schedule to the most exciting upcoming games coming to PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, and PC
This guide will give you a complete overview of all new video game release dates planned for May 2026 and beyond. Bookmark it, and save up for your favorites!
2026 is off to a strong start, with Resident Evil Requiem, Nioh 3, and more arriving in February, followed by the likes of Marathon, Pokémon Pokopia, and Monster Hunter Stories 3 in March, and Saros, Pragmata, and more in April.
Looking ahead, the year still has plenty of new games worth looking forward to, not least Grand Theft Auto 6, Forza Horizon 6, Marvel’s Wolverine, 007: First Light, Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol 2, and much more.
Read on for our list of the biggest games releasing in 2026. We’ll be updating this list regularly, so feel free to check back for a simple guide to the year’s most exciting PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, and PC games.
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New Video Game Release Dates – May 2026
- Motorslice – Tuesday, May 5 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Mixtape – Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Froggy Hates Snow – Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes – Monday, May 11 (PC)
- Call of the Elder Gods – Tuesday, May 12 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox)
- Directive 8020 – Tuesday, May 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2)
- Outbound – Thursday, May 14 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)
- Subnautica 2 (early access) – Thursday, May 14 (PC, Xbox)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition – Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PS5)
- Forza Horizon 6 – Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PC)
- Rune Dice – Tuesday, May 19 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Thick as Thieves – Wednesday, May 20 (PC)
- Beastro – Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Coffee Talk Tokyo – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox)
- Starbites – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- Luna Abyss – Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – Thursday, May 21 (Switch 2)
- Bubsy 4D – Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)
- Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – Friday, May 22 (Switch 2)
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Friday, May 22 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Paralives– Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC)
- The Relic: First Guardian – The Relic: First Guardian– Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- 007 First Light – Wednesday, May 27 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Necrophosis: Full Consciousness – Thursday, May 28 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Stray – Thursday, May 28 (Switch 2)
- Wandering Sword – Thursday, May 28 (PS5)
- Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition – Friday, May 29 (Switch 2)
- My Little Puppy – Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2)
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track – Friday, May 29 (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
New Video Game Release Dates – June 2026
- eFootball Kick Off! – Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2)
- The 7th Guest Remake – Wednesday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox)
- House Flipper Remastered Collection – Wednesday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- River City Saga: Journey to the West – Thursday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Solarpunk – Monday, June 8 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox)
- Denshattack! – Wednesday, June 17 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Dialoop – Wednesday, July 17 (Switch 2)
- And Roger – Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2)
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2)
- R-Type Tactics I – II Cosmos – Thursday, June 18 (Xbox, PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, PC)
- Destroy All Humans! (2020) – Tuesday, June 23 (Switch 2)
- Wanderstop – Tuesday, June 23 (Switch, Switch 2)
- Dead or Alive 6 Last Round – Thursday, June 25 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Frog Sqwad – June 2026 (Xbox, PC)
New Video Game Release Dates – July 2026
- High on Life 2 – Wednesday, July 1 (Switch 2)
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game – Thursday, July 2 (Xbox, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, PC)
- Rhythm Heaven Groove – Thursday, July 2 (Switch 2)
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Thursday, July 9 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok – Thursday, July 9 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, PC)
- Digimon Story Time Stranger – Friday, July 10 (Switch, Switch 2)
- Ascend to Zero – Monday, July 13 (Xbox, PC)
- D-Topia – Tuesday, July 14 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox)
- Wabisabi SushiDerby – Tuesday, July 14 (PC, Switch)
- Culdcept Begins – Thursday, July 16 (Switch 2, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freaks – Thursday, July 16 (Xbox, PS5)
- Ratatan – Thursday, July 16 (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Disgaea Mayhem – Thursday, July 23 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2)
- Splatoon Raiders – Thursday, July 23 (Switch 2)
- Wuthering Waves – July (Xbox)
New Video Game Release Dates – August 2026
- Beast of Reincarnation – Tuesday, August 4 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls – Thursday, August 6 (PS5, PC)
- Grave Seasons – Friday, August 14 (PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 – Thursday, August 27 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
New Video Game Release Dates – September 2026
- The Blood of the Dawnwalker – Thursday, September 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Halloween: The Game – Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Phantom Blade 0 – Wednesday, September 9 (PS5, PC)
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed – Tuesday, September 15 (Switch 2)
- Marvel’s Wolverine – Tuesday, September 15 (PS5)
- Samson: A Tyndalston Story – September (PS5, Xbox)
New Video Game Release Dates – October 2026
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Tuesday, October 6 (Switch 2)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer – Tuesday, October 6 (PC, Xbox, PS5)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Tuesday, October 13 (Switch)
New Video Game Release Dates – November 2026
- Grand Theft Auto 6 – Thursday, November 19 (PS5, Xbox)
Other big new games releasing sometime in 2026
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Animo – 2026 (PC, Xbox)
- Another Eden Begins – Summer 2026 (Switch, Switch 2)
- At Fate’s End – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes – First half of 2026 – (PC)
- Blighted – Fall 2026 (PC, Switch 2)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Bluey’s Happy Snaps – Fall 2026 (Xbox, PS5, Switch, PC)
- Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse – 2026 (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox)
- Control Resonant – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Crimson Moon – Late 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Danganronpa 2×2 – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)
- Dispatch – Summer 2026 (Xbox)
- The Duskbloods – 2026 (Switch 2)
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition – 2026 (Switch 2)
- The Eternal Life of Goldman – 2026 (Xbox, PC, PS5, Switch)
- Fable – Fall 2026 (PC, Xbox, PS5)
- Fate Trigger – Early 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave – 2026 (Switch 2)
- Forever Ago – Fall 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch 2)
- Game of Thrones: War for Westeros – 2026 (PC)
- Gears of War: E-Day – 2026 (PC, Xbox)
- Grave Seasons – Summer 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Heave Ho 2 – Summer 2026 (PC, Switch, Switch 2)
- Hela – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Human Fall Flat – 2026 (Switch 2)
- InZoi – 2026 (PS5)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Spring 2026 (Switch 2)
- Kena: Scars of Kosmora – 2026 (PS5, PC)
- Lord of the Fallen 2 – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Mixtape – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)
- Mortal Shell 2 – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Mudang: Two Hearts – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Orbitals – Summer 2026 (Switch 2)
- Phasmophobia – 2026 (Switch 2)
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 2026 (Switch, Switch 2)
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Rhythm Heaven Groove – 2026 (Switch)
- Road Kings – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Sea of Remnants – 2026 (PC, PS5)
- Serious Sam: Shatterverse – 2026 (PC, Xbox, PS5)
- The Sinking City 2 – 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- Silent Hill Townfall – 2026 (PC, PS5)
- STALKER 2: Cost of Hope – Summer 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Subnautica 2 – 2026 (PC, Xbox)
- Toem 2 – Summer 2026 (PC, PS5, Switch)
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Turok Origins – Fall 2026 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)
- Vaunted – 2026 (Xbox, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 – 2026 (PC)
- Warhammer Survivors – 2026 (PC)
- Witchbrook – 2026 (PC, Xbox, Switch)
- Woodo – Summer 2026 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)