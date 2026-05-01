This guide will give you a complete overview of all new video game release dates planned for May 2026 and beyond. Bookmark it, and save up for your favorites!

2026 is off to a strong start, with Resident Evil Requiem, Nioh 3, and more arriving in February, followed by the likes of Marathon, Pokémon Pokopia, and Monster Hunter Stories 3 in March, and Saros, Pragmata, and more in April.

Looking ahead, the year still has plenty of new games worth looking forward to, not least Grand Theft Auto 6, Forza Horizon 6, Marvel’s Wolverine, 007: First Light, Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol 2, and much more.

Read on for our list of the biggest games releasing in 2026. We’ll be updating this list regularly, so feel free to check back for a simple guide to the year’s most exciting PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, and PC games.

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New Video Game Release Dates – May 2026

Motorslice – Tuesday, May 5 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Tuesday, May 5 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Mixtape – Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2) Froggy Hates Snow – Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 7 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2) Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes – Monday, May 11 (PC)

– Monday, May 11 (PC) Call of the Elder Gods – Tuesday, May 12 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox)

– Tuesday, May 12 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox) Directive 8020 – Tuesday, May 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5)

– Tuesday, May 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2)

– Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2) Outbound – Thursday, May 14 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 14 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2) Subnautica 2 (early access) – Thursday, May 14 (PC, Xbox)

(early access) – Thursday, May 14 (PC, Xbox) Darksiders Warmastered Edition – Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PS5)

– Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PS5) Forza Horizon 6 – Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PC) Rune Dice – Tuesday, May 19 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

– Tuesday, May 19 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch) Thick as Thieves – Wednesday, May 20 (PC)

– Wednesday, May 20 (PC) Beastro – Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Coffee Talk Tokyo – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox) Starbites – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, May 21 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) Luna Abyss – Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 21 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – Thursday, May 21 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 21 (Switch 2) Bubsy 4D – Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)

– Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC) Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – Friday, May 22 (Switch 2)

– Friday, May 22 (Switch 2) LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Friday, May 22 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Friday, May 22 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Paralives – Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC)

– Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC) The Relic: First Guardian – The Relic: First Guardian – Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox) 007 First Light – Wednesday, May 27 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Wednesday, May 27 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Necrophosis: Full Consciousness – Thursday, May 28 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 28 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Stray – Thursday, May 28 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, May 28 (Switch 2) Wandering Sword – Thursday, May 28 (PS5)

– Thursday, May 28 (PS5) Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition – Friday, May 29 (Switch 2)

– Friday, May 29 (Switch 2) My Little Puppy – Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2)

– Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2) Unrailed 2: Back on Track – Friday, May 29 (PC, Switch, Switch 2)

New Video Game Release Dates – June 2026

eFootball Kick Off! – Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2) The 7th Guest Remake – Wednesday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox)

– Wednesday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox) House Flipper Remastered Collection – Wednesday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Wednesday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox) River City Saga: Journey to the West – Thursday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Switch)

– Thursday, June 4 (PC, PS5, Switch) Solarpunk – Monday, June 8 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox)

– Monday, June 8 (PC, PS5, Switch 2, Xbox) Denshattack! – Wednesday, June 17 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2)

– Wednesday, June 17 (PC, PS5, Xbox, Switch 2) Dialoop – Wednesday, July 17 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, July 17 (Switch 2) And Roger – Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2) The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2) R-Type Tactics I – II Cosmos – Thursday, June 18 (Xbox, PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, PC)

– Thursday, June 18 (Xbox, PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, PC) Destroy All Humans! (2020) – Tuesday, June 23 (Switch 2)

– Tuesday, June 23 (Switch 2) Wanderstop – Tuesday, June 23 (Switch, Switch 2)

– Tuesday, June 23 (Switch, Switch 2) Dead or Alive 6 Last Round – Thursday, June 25 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

Thursday, June 25 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Frog Sqwad – June 2026 (Xbox, PC)

New Video Game Release Dates – July 2026

High on Life 2 – Wednesday, July 1 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, July 1 (Switch 2) Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game – Thursday, July 2 (Xbox, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, PC)

– Thursday, July 2 (Xbox, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, PC) Rhythm Heaven Groove – Thursday, July 2 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, July 2 (Switch 2) Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Thursday, July 9 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, July 9 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok – Thursday, July 9 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, PC)

– Thursday, July 9 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, PC) Digimon Story Time Stranger – Friday, July 10 (Switch, Switch 2)

– Friday, July 10 (Switch, Switch 2) Ascend to Zero – Monday, July 13 (Xbox, PC)

– Monday, July 13 (Xbox, PC) D-Topia – Tuesday, July 14 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox)

– Tuesday, July 14 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox) Wabisabi SushiDerby – Tuesday, July 14 (PC, Switch)

– Tuesday, July 14 (PC, Switch) Culdcept Begins – Thursday, July 16 (Switch 2, PC)

– Thursday, July 16 (Switch 2, PC) Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freaks – Thursday, July 16 (Xbox, PS5)

– Thursday, July 16 (Xbox, PS5) Ratatan – Thursday, July 16 (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch 2)

– Thursday, July 16 (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch 2) Disgaea Mayhem – Thursday, July 23 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2)

– Thursday, July 23 (PC, PS5, Switch, Switch 2) Splatoon Raiders – Thursday, July 23 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, July 23 (Switch 2) Wuthering Waves – July (Xbox)

New Video Game Release Dates – August 2026

Beast of Reincarnation – Tuesday, August 4 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, August 4 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls – Thursday, August 6 (PS5, PC)

– Thursday, August 6 (PS5, PC) Grave Seasons – Friday, August 14 (PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch)

– Friday, August 14 (PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch) Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 – Thursday, August 27 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

New Video Game Release Dates – September 2026

The Blood of the Dawnwalker – Thursday, September 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, September 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox) Halloween: The Game – Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Phantom Blade 0 – Wednesday, September 9 (PS5, PC)

– Wednesday, September 9 (PS5, PC) Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed – Tuesday, September 15 (Switch 2)

– Tuesday, September 15 (Switch 2) Marvel’s Wolverine – Tuesday, September 15 (PS5)

– Tuesday, September 15 (PS5) Samson: A Tyndalston Story – September (PS5, Xbox)

New Video Game Release Dates – October 2026

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Tuesday, October 6 (Switch 2)

– Tuesday, October 6 (Switch 2) Star Wars: Galactic Racer – Tuesday, October 6 (PC, Xbox, PS5)

– Tuesday, October 6 (PC, Xbox, PS5) SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Tuesday, October 13 (Switch)

New Video Game Release Dates – November 2026

Grand Theft Auto 6 – Thursday, November 19 (PS5, Xbox)

Other big new games releasing sometime in 2026