Tomodachi Life: How to make Miis fall in love in Living the Dream

If you’re trying to make the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream island that you envision in your head, then a few relationships might be necessary.

It’s easy to create Miis and insert them into your island (especially with the Miitopia transfer method); it’s quite another thing to have them actually interact with one another and fall in love. You can’t always control what personality types will mesh well, but there are things you can attempt to see if love will bloom.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the methods and techniques we know of that can make your Miis fall in love in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

How love works in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Love can bloom at almost any time in Tomodachi Life, and it can be purely down to luck when and if it happens.

One thing that’s certain, though, is that the Miis will at the very least need to be introduced to one another. After that, a Mii could develop a crush on the other at any point, as long as their dating preferences align.

Even though love could happen at any time, you’ll have a significantly higher chance of it happening if the Miis already have a high relationship stat. The better the established relationship, the more likely Miis are to live together and enter relationships with one another.

How to progress relationships in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

There are a handful of established ways of making love and crushes develop, but RNG is still a factor, and none of these methods are guaranteed to give you results in a short timeframe. Instead, it’s a case of repeating these steps while ensuring your Miis’ relationships are in good standing.

Some of the obvious things you can do is force your chosen Miis to hang out when they’re lonely, or if one of them needs assistance (hiccuping, can’t move, fell over, etc.), you should bring over the one you wish for them to date. These instances all bring with them a small chance of one of your Miis developing a crush. Even if that doesn’t happen, the relationship will still improve.

There’s also a chance of your Miis developing feelings for one another when a random instance occurs, signified by the “What’s up with [name]?” pop-up. This will happen if your Miis are hanging out nearby, but not with one another, around the island. Same for when Miis “appear interested” in another Mii.

Finally, look out for pink bubbles when checking in on your Miis. Pink bubbles almost always hint at a blossoming relationship or a crush. You can either shut down their ambitions or egg them on in their pursuit of happiness.