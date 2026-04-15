Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Wishing Fountain complete list of wishes
Here’s the full list of every wish you can unlock in the Wishing Fountain and how to get them all
The main way of unlocking new things in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is through the Wishing Fountain.
This is the central landmark of your island, and the key to getting new Prezzies, quirks for your Miis, Renovation Centre house designs, Island Design Centre objects, Island Builder floor type and Travel Tickets for tours, among other things.
To earn them, you have to gather as many Warm Fuzzies as you can by keeping your island’s Mii residents happy.
Every time you do something good – give them food they like, rub their head when they’re feeling down, help them to make friends, help them when they’re stuck or lying on the ground – you’ll add Warm Fuzzies to your jar.
You can then pour these into the Wishing Fountain to level up the fountain’s rank. Each time you do this, you’ll earn a wish, which can be spent on unlocking new things.
As you level up the fountain’s rank more, new items will be added to the catalogue – so what’s the full list of everything you can get?
All will be answered below, though be warned – obviously there are minor spoilers here, so if you don’t want to see what’s still to be unlocked, don’t read on.
Levelling Up wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD
The Levelling Up category is split into two sub-menus – Prezzies and Little Quirks.
Prezzies are the gifts you can give to your Mii when their happiness levels up, giving them new things to do in their spare time.
Little Quirks are personality traits you can add to your Mii, to change the way they move, behave or talk.
Prezzies
- Football – available at start
- Baseball – available at start
- Breaking into Breaking DVD – available at start
- Guitar – available at start
- Camera – available at start
- Yoga: A Balanced View DVD – available at start
- Bulk Your Bod DVD – Rank 6
- Ballet for the Bumbling DVD – Rank 11
- Sensei-Tional Karate DVD – Rank 16
- Toy Sword – Rank 21
- Set of Paints – Rank 26
Little Quirks
- Fun Walks (Bold) – available at start
- Fun Walks (Reserved) – available at start
- Eating Styles (Bold) – Rank 10
- Eating Styles (Reserved) – Rank 10
- Appetite Set – Rank 15
- Anger Set – Rank 20
- Expressions (Bold) – Rank 25
- Expressions (Reserved) – Rank 25
- Voice Set – Rank 30
- Random Set (Bold) – Rank 35
- Random Set (Reserved) – Rank 35
Renovation Centre wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD
One of the fun things about Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is redesigning each Mii’s living room to suit their style.
These can be bought at the Renovation Centre, but they can be quite expensive.
Luckily, a bunch of them can be unlocked at the Wishing Fountain, and each time you do they not only become available to buy at the Renovation Centre, you’ll also get a free one.
- Cherry Blossom Set – available during the Spring
- Moving in Set – available at start
- Cuddly Kingdom Set – available at start
- Birthday Blowout Set – available at start
- Teahouse Set – available at start
- Humble Herder Set – available at start
- Eureka Set – available at start
- Flower Meadow Set – available at start
- In the Doghouse Set – available at start
- Minimalist Set – available at start
- Desert Oasis Set – available at start
- Playroom Set – available at start
- Ornate Set – available at start
- Feline Friend Set – available at start
- Sweet Treat Set – available at start
- Camo Campsite Set – available at start
- Bookworm Set – available at start
- Pots ‘n’ Pans Set – available at start
- Gym Rat Set – available at start
- Emperor’s Chambers Set – available at start
- Outside the Lines Set – Rank 15
- Spooky Cemetery Set – Rank 20
- Shabby Set – Rank 25
- Aristocrat Set – Rank 30
- Haunted House Set – Rank 35
- Hospital Set – Rank 40
- Jailbird Set – Rank 45
- Top Floor Set – Rank 50
- Office Set – Rank 55
- Bathhouse Set – Rank 60
- Raining Buckets Set – Rank 65
- Urban Underground Set – Rank 70
- Sushi Set – Rank 75
- All Aboard Set – Rank 80
Island Design Centre wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD
The Island Design Centre is where to go if you want to decorate your island.
Whether it’s benches, street lights or vending machines, the Island Design Centre is home to all your decorative needs.
A bunch of these objects can only be unlocked at the Wishing Fountain, and you’ll get a free one each time they’re unlocked.
- Hedge (Hydrangea) – available during the Spring
- Baby Blue Eyes Flowers – available during the Spring
- Cherry Blossom Picnic Lantern – available during the Spring
- Cherry Tree – available during the Spring
- Tulips – available during the Spring
- Parasol – available at start
- Hoop Barrier – available at start
- Deck Chair – available at start
- Traffic Cone – available at start
- Beach Steps (Metal) – available at start
- Pine Tree – available at start
- Litter Bin – available at start
- Beach Steps (Wooden) – available at start
- Victorian Streetlight – available at start
- Iron Fencing – available at start
- Garden Bench – available at start
- Warning Sign – available at start
- Traffic Light – Rank 7
- Wooden Stake Fence – Rank 9
- Seesaw – Rank 12
- Open-Air Shower – Rank 14
- Campfire – Rank 14
- Picnic Table – Rank 17
- Pipe Guard Rail – Rank 19
- Brazier – Rank 22
- Sprinkler – Rank 24
- Animal Spring Rider – Rank 28
- Post and Chain Fencing – Rank 32
- Outdoor Dining Set – Rank 36
- Ground Light – Rank 38
- Bird Whirligig – Rank 42
- Street Clock – Rank 47
- Lattice Fence – Rank 52
- Drinking Fountain – Rank 57
- Wind Turbine – Rank 62
- Barbed Wire Fencing – Rank 67
- Lighthouse – Rank 72
- Inflatable Arch – Rank 76
- Hanging Bell – Rank 80
Island Builder wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD
One of the smaller categories, Island Builder focuses on the different floor tiles you can apply to your island.
It’s important to note that, as with some other categories, even if you unlock all the Island Builder tiles the icon still won’t be ticked off in the Wishing Fountain menu.
That’s because seasonal items will appear at different times throughout the year, and you’ll need to buy those too before the category can be considered entirely cleared.
- Cherry Blossom Petals – available during the Spring
- Brick – available at start
- Cobblestone – available at start
- Crushed Sandstone – available at start
- Sand – Rank 8
- Wooden Boards – Rank 13
- Steel Plate – Rank 18
- Arched Cobblestone – Rank 23
Studio Workshop wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD
If you’re the creative type and want to design various elements of your island, it’s the Studio Workshop you need.
At first you’ll only be able to design your own food, but if you make use of the Wishing Fountain you’ll be able to unlock access to other design categories.
- Clothing – available at start
- Treasures – available at start
- Island Landscaping – available at start
- House Interiors – Rank 10
- House Exteriors – Rank 10
- Island Objects – Rank 10
Travel Tickets wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD
Finally, Travel Tickets are your key to sending your Miis on tours around the world.
Every time you spend five wishes you’ll unlock a new Travel Ticket, and you’ll automatically get another free wish so you can buy one right away.
Sending a Mii on a tour will result in them bringing you back an exclusive treasure or food item which can only be found on that tour.
- Oceania Tour – Grant 10 Wishes
- Hawaii Tour – Grant 15 Wishes
- Kyoto Tour – Grant 20 Wishes
- Latin America Tour – Grant 25 Wishes
- Western Europe Tour – Grant 30 Wishes
- Southeast Asia Tour – Grant 35 Wishes
- Northern Europe Tour – Grant 40 Wishes
- USA Tour – Grant 45 Wishes
- East Asia Tour – Grant 50 Wishes
- Central / Eastern Europe Tour – Grant 55 Wishes
- Africa Tour – Grant 60 Wishes
- Mediterranean Tour – Grant 65 Wishes
- South Asia Tour – Grant 70 Wishes
- Famous Mountains Tour – Grant 75 Wishes
- World Caves Tour – Grant 80 Wishes
- World Castles Tour – Grant 85 Wishes
- Galápagos Islands Tour – Grant 90 Wishes
- Iconic Scenery Tour – Grant 95 Wishes
- Outer Space Tour – Grant 100 Wishes