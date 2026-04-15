Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Wishing Fountain complete list of wishes

The main way of unlocking new things in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is through the Wishing Fountain.

This is the central landmark of your island, and the key to getting new Prezzies, quirks for your Miis, Renovation Centre house designs, Island Design Centre objects, Island Builder floor type and Travel Tickets for tours, among other things.

To earn them, you have to gather as many Warm Fuzzies as you can by keeping your island’s Mii residents happy.

Every time you do something good – give them food they like, rub their head when they’re feeling down, help them to make friends, help them when they’re stuck or lying on the ground – you’ll add Warm Fuzzies to your jar.

You can then pour these into the Wishing Fountain to level up the fountain’s rank. Each time you do this, you’ll earn a wish, which can be spent on unlocking new things.

As you level up the fountain’s rank more, new items will be added to the catalogue – so what’s the full list of everything you can get?

All will be answered below, though be warned – obviously there are minor spoilers here, so if you don’t want to see what’s still to be unlocked, don’t read on.

Levelling Up wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD

The Levelling Up category is split into two sub-menus – Prezzies and Little Quirks.

Prezzies are the gifts you can give to your Mii when their happiness levels up, giving them new things to do in their spare time.

Little Quirks are personality traits you can add to your Mii, to change the way they move, behave or talk.

Prezzies

Football – available at start

Baseball – available at start

Breaking into Breaking DVD – available at start

Guitar – available at start

Camera – available at start

Yoga: A Balanced View DVD – available at start

Bulk Your Bod DVD – Rank 6

Ballet for the Bumbling DVD – Rank 11

Sensei-Tional Karate DVD – Rank 16

Toy Sword – Rank 21

Set of Paints – Rank 26

Little Quirks

Fun Walks (Bold) – available at start

Fun Walks (Reserved) – available at start

Eating Styles (Bold) – Rank 10

Eating Styles (Reserved) – Rank 10

Appetite Set – Rank 15

Anger Set – Rank 20

Expressions (Bold) – Rank 25

Expressions (Reserved) – Rank 25

Voice Set – Rank 30

Random Set (Bold) – Rank 35

Random Set (Reserved) – Rank 35

Renovation Centre wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD

One of the fun things about Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is redesigning each Mii’s living room to suit their style.

These can be bought at the Renovation Centre, but they can be quite expensive.

Luckily, a bunch of them can be unlocked at the Wishing Fountain, and each time you do they not only become available to buy at the Renovation Centre, you’ll also get a free one.

Cherry Blossom Set – available during the Spring

Moving in Set – available at start

Cuddly Kingdom Set – available at start

Birthday Blowout Set – available at start

Teahouse Set – available at start

Humble Herder Set – available at start

Eureka Set – available at start

Flower Meadow Set – available at start

In the Doghouse Set – available at start

Minimalist Set – available at start

Desert Oasis Set – available at start

Playroom Set – available at start

Ornate Set – available at start

Feline Friend Set – available at start

Sweet Treat Set – available at start

Camo Campsite Set – available at start

Bookworm Set – available at start

Pots ‘n’ Pans Set – available at start

Gym Rat Set – available at start

Emperor’s Chambers Set – available at start

Outside the Lines Set – Rank 15

Spooky Cemetery Set – Rank 20

Shabby Set – Rank 25

Aristocrat Set – Rank 30

Haunted House Set – Rank 35

Hospital Set – Rank 40

Jailbird Set – Rank 45

Top Floor Set – Rank 50

Office Set – Rank 55

Bathhouse Set – Rank 60

Raining Buckets Set – Rank 65

Urban Underground Set – Rank 70

Sushi Set – Rank 75

All Aboard Set – Rank 80

Island Design Centre wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD

The Island Design Centre is where to go if you want to decorate your island.

Whether it’s benches, street lights or vending machines, the Island Design Centre is home to all your decorative needs.

A bunch of these objects can only be unlocked at the Wishing Fountain, and you’ll get a free one each time they’re unlocked.

Hedge (Hydrangea) – available during the Spring

Baby Blue Eyes Flowers – available during the Spring

Cherry Blossom Picnic Lantern – available during the Spring

Cherry Tree – available during the Spring

Tulips – available during the Spring

Parasol – available at start

Hoop Barrier – available at start

Deck Chair – available at start

Traffic Cone – available at start

Beach Steps (Metal) – available at start

Pine Tree – available at start

Litter Bin – available at start

Beach Steps (Wooden) – available at start

Victorian Streetlight – available at start

Iron Fencing – available at start

Garden Bench – available at start

Warning Sign – available at start

Traffic Light – Rank 7

Wooden Stake Fence – Rank 9

Seesaw – Rank 12

Open-Air Shower – Rank 14

Campfire – Rank 14

Picnic Table – Rank 17

Pipe Guard Rail – Rank 19

Brazier – Rank 22

Sprinkler – Rank 24

Animal Spring Rider – Rank 28

Post and Chain Fencing – Rank 32

Outdoor Dining Set – Rank 36

Ground Light – Rank 38

Bird Whirligig – Rank 42

Street Clock – Rank 47

Lattice Fence – Rank 52

Drinking Fountain – Rank 57

Wind Turbine – Rank 62

Barbed Wire Fencing – Rank 67

Lighthouse – Rank 72

Inflatable Arch – Rank 76

Hanging Bell – Rank 80

Island Builder wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD

One of the smaller categories, Island Builder focuses on the different floor tiles you can apply to your island.

It’s important to note that, as with some other categories, even if you unlock all the Island Builder tiles the icon still won’t be ticked off in the Wishing Fountain menu.

That’s because seasonal items will appear at different times throughout the year, and you’ll need to buy those too before the category can be considered entirely cleared.

Cherry Blossom Petals – available during the Spring

Brick – available at start

Cobblestone – available at start

Crushed Sandstone – available at start

Sand – Rank 8

Wooden Boards – Rank 13

Steel Plate – Rank 18

Arched Cobblestone – Rank 23

Studio Workshop wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD

If you’re the creative type and want to design various elements of your island, it’s the Studio Workshop you need.

At first you’ll only be able to design your own food, but if you make use of the Wishing Fountain you’ll be able to unlock access to other design categories.

Clothing – available at start

Treasures – available at start

Island Landscaping – available at start

House Interiors – Rank 10

House Exteriors – Rank 10

Island Objects – Rank 10

Travel Tickets wishes – Tomodachi Life: LTD

Finally, Travel Tickets are your key to sending your Miis on tours around the world.

Every time you spend five wishes you’ll unlock a new Travel Ticket, and you’ll automatically get another free wish so you can buy one right away.

Sending a Mii on a tour will result in them bringing you back an exclusive treasure or food item which can only be found on that tour.