Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream trophies – How to unlock all 12 trophy treasures

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has 12 special trophies which are given to players when they hit certain milestones.

While there are a total of 247 treasures which can be found and collected in the game, the final 12 entries in the treasure list are reserved for these trophies.

But how do you win then, and what’s the quickest way of doing it? That’s where this guide comes in.

I’ll explain what you have to do to get all 12 trophies, and the quickest way to do so.

Standard Trophies – Tomodachi Life: LTD

The trophies you’ll likely get first (unless you’re very creative) are the standard trophies, which look like the sort of thing you’d get for winning a sports tournament.

To win these you simply have to raise as many Mii happiness levels as you can.

In other words, each time you level up a Mii by doing things that make them happy, you’ll earn progress towards these trophies.

The quickest way to get all four of these trophies, then, is to make as many Mii characters as possible and keep feeding them and patting their head every day.

The more Mii characters you have on the island, the fewer times you’ll have to level up each one to get these trophies.

Bronze Trophy – Raise Mii happiness levels 10 times

Silver Trophy – Raise Mii happiness levels 20 times

Gold Trophy – Raise Mii happiness levels 50 times

Platinum Trophy – Raise Mii happiness levels 100 times

Speech Bubble Trophies – Tomodachi Life: LTD

The next set of trophies are the Speech Bubble trophies, which may take the longest to get.

These trophies are awarded for the number of terms you have in the Island Dictionary.

The Island Dictionary gets a new term every time a Mii asks you to input an answer for something – your favourite celebrity, something a villain would say, that sort of thing.

To get these trophies as quickly as possible, then, ensure you answer all of these questions when they’re asked, instead of choosing the option to not input an answer.

Bronze Speech Bubble Trophy – 10 terms in the Island Dictionary

Silver Speech Bubble Trophy – 20 terms in the Island Dictionary

Gold Speech Bubble Trophy – 50 terms in the Island Dictionary

Platinum Speech Bubble Trophy – 100 terms in the Island Dictionary

Palette Trophies – Tomodachi Life: LTD

Finally, the last set of trophies you can unlock in the game are the Palette trophies.

These are earned for creating things in the game’s Palette Studio.

Naturally, this means the quickest way to get these trophies is to head to the Palette Studio and just make a bunch of small things by drawing one or two strokes onto the template and saving it.

That’s quite a boring way to do it, though, so if you’re the creative type I’d recommend just unlocking them organically over time. It’s more fun that way, after all.