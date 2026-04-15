Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Travel Ticket Tours reward guide

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream lets you treat your Miis to special tours around the world by buying them Travel Tickets.

But exactly how many tours are there, and what’s your reward for each one?

What’s more, how do you unlock every tour, and what’s the final one?

I’ll reveal the answers to all of the above in this very guide.

What are Travel Ticket Tours? – Tomodachi Life: LTD

As you probably know, the main way of levelling up in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is by donating WarmFfuzzies to the Wishing Fountain in your island.

Each time the number of Warm Fuzzies hits the top of the Wishing Fountain, the island’s rank will rise by 1 and you’ll get a new wish.

These wishes can be spent on a variety of things like Levelling Up presents for your Miis, Renovation Centre interiors or new objects for the Island Design Centre.

One of these categories, however, is Travel Tickets, and you’ll unlock new ones every time you hit a certain total number of wishes.

Even better, each time a new Travel Ticket is unlocked, you’ll automatically be given a new wish so you can buy one without having to level up the Wishing Fountain’s rank again.

When you give a Travel Ticket to a Mii, they’ll then go off on a vacation – either on their own, with a friend or with the people in the house they live with (if any).

You’ll then get to take photos of them visiting three locations on that tour, before they return home and thank you for the trip.

Then comes the important bit – they’ll reward you with either a new Treasure or a new Food which you can only get by going on that specific Tour.

All Travel Ticket Tours and unlockable prizes – Tomodachi Life: LTD

How do you unlock each Tour, then, and what do you get for each one?

All is answered below, in the order they appear in the game.

Oceania Tour – Grant 10 Wishes (Koala Cuddly Toy treasure)

Hawaii Tour – Grant 15 Wishes (Hawaiian Keyring treasure)

Kyoto Tour – Grant 20 Wishes (Matcha food)

Latin America Tour – Grant 25 Wishes (Alebrije treasure)

Western Europe Tour – Grant 30 Wishes (Cheeseboard food)

Southeast Asia Tour – Grant 35 Wishes (Coconut Bowl treasure)

Northern Europe Tour – Grant 40 Wishes (Sauna Whisk treasure)

USA Tour – Grant 45 Wishes (Statue of Liberty Figurine treasure)

East Asia Tour – Grant 50 Wishes (Celadon Porcelain Tea Set treasure)

Central / Eastern Europe Tour – Grant 55 Wishes (Embroidered Handkerchief treasure)

Africa Tour – Grant 60 Wishes (Colourful Basket treasure)

Mediterranean Tour – Grant 65 Wishes (Bar of Olive Oil Soap treasure)

South Asia Tour – Grant 70 Wishes (Mithai food)

Famous Mountains Tour – Grant 75 Wishes (Famous Mountains Calendar treasure)

World Caves Tour – Grant 80 Wishes (Rock Collection treasure)

World Castles Tour – Grant 85 Wishes (Big Vase treasure)

Galápagos Islands Tour – Grant 90 Wishes (Nature Documentary treasure)

Iconic Scenery Tour – Grant 95 Wishes (Picture Postcard Set treasure)

Outer Space Tour – Grant 100 Wishes (Beta Alien treasure)

What can you do with the treasures? Well, like all the other treasures in the game, you can either give them to a Mii to make them happier, or sell them at the Pawn Shop.

Because they’re all rare items, they’ll all sell for at least $100 in the Pawn Shop, and often sell for even more than that.