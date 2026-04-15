Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – How to ‘beat’ the game and see the end credits

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream doesn’t have end credits.

After all, the game just seemingly goes on forever, and there’s no obvious end point where you’d expect credits to go, is there?

Well, just like Animal Crossing: New Horizons has its own credits sequence, which appears when KK Slider performs his concert, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has its own credits too.

In this guide, I’ll explain what you have to do to reach these credits, and what you can do once you get them.

Naturally, consider this a big spoiler warning – if you want to discover the credits for yourself, stop reading this guide now and move on to something else.

How to unlock the end credits – Tomodachi Life: LTD

The ‘end’ sequence in Living the Dream is tied to the Wishing Fountain in the middle of your island.

As you’ll already know, you can rank up the Wishing Fountain by making your Mii residents happy and collecting Warm Fuzzies from them, then donating those to the Fountain.

Increasing the Fountain’s rank doesn’t do much towards reaching the ending – rather, it gives you access to the part that does.

Specifically, the game’s ending is based on the Tours you can unlock via the Fountain by spending your wishes on Travel Tickets.

Every time you unlock access to a new Travel Ticket, the next one appears in the list, and you’ll then have to grant another five wishes to reach that next one.

Grant a total of 10 wishes, and you’ll unlock the Oceania Tour; a total of 15 gets you the Hawaii Tour, and so on in 5-wish increments.

This continues all the way to a hefty 100 wishes. Grant that many, and you’ll unlock the Wishing Fountain’s final tour, the Outer Space Tour.

When you do this – and again, there are spoilers here – the game reveals that the Wishing Fountain is actually a decoy landmark, hiding the entrance to an underground rocket launching facility.

Some of your Miis will then board the rocket and blast into space, where the end credits will roll as you get you control the spaceship.

When this entertaining sequence ends, the game will then tell you which Miis you “fussed over” the most, before sending you back to the island where you can continue to play the game as normal.