The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered is out now, here’s how to start playing

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is out now, and if you already own the game, you can start playing right now.

It is now available on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

In this guide, we’re going to quickly break down how to start playing immediately. We also have a guide breaking down The Witcher 3 Remastered’s file size.

How to play Witcher 3 Remastered on PS5 and Xbox Series

If you own The Witcher 3 on either PS5 or Xbox Series consoles, you can start playing Remastered right now.

On PS5, you will need to own and update the PS5 version of the game, previously known as the next-gen update. If you own The Witcher 3 as a PS4 disc, you will need to insert the game into your console, download the PS5 version from the store, and then update that game to play The Witcher 3 Remastered.

On Xbox Series consoles, inserting the disc into an Xbox Series X or downloading the digital version of the game and updating it will allow you to access The Witcher 3 Remastered.

How to play Witcher 3 Remastered on PC

Whether you’re on GOG, Steam, or another platform, all you need to do is update The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and you should get access to The Witcher 3 Remastered. Easy.

How to play Witcher 3 Remastered on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is unique in that it is actually a separate product on the Nintendo eShop. If you already own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch, you will be able to “purchase” and download The Witcher 3 Remastered for free.