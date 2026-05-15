Subnautica 2 – How to eat

You’d think eating would be pretty simple, but then you’ve never been stranded on an aquatic alien planet with more than one sun in the sky before.

As a human, your pathetic sapien gut biome just isn’t cut out for munching on grilled alien fish when you start Subnautica 2.

Like with most survival games, you have to cook your food in Subnautica 2. But wait, that’s still not enough. You have to go and touch an alien udder first.

There’s a magical flower blooming almost exactly 150 meters directly north of the lifeboat where you spawn. It’s called an Angel Comb and looks like the bud you touched in the short introduction sequence that allowed you to move faster at the start of the game.

Interact with this Angel Comb and you’ll gain a mutation that allows you to digest alien flora and fauna.

Once you’ve got that, you just need to catch some fish.

No rod required here — just swim at the fish and press interact to put them in your inventory. Then you need to use the fabricator on the lifeboat to cook them into semi delicious meals.

For water, check the seabed for translucent creatures called water slugs. These slippy little beggars can be turned directly into a drinkable bottle of water using the fabricator.

If you want to make more complex meals, you can create a proper base — check out our Subnautica 2 power management guide for help there — and create a new fabricator, opening up new recipes.