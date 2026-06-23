Stellar Blade: All Stellar Tear locations, how to find Emil

Stellar Blade’s Nier: Automata DLC adds an entirely new collectible item to the game, and there are a lot of them.

Stellar Tears are the new item you need to collect in order to buy the Nier: Automata crossover content. They’re spread across the game’s two open-world areas, and in fairly random locations, too. You can use your scanner when close to highlight where they are, but that won’t help you too much if you’ve already played through most of the game and neglected to keep an eye out.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the location of every Stellar Tear in the Stellar Blade X Nier: Automata DLC, and how to easily find Emil so you can spend them.

How to find Emil to spend Stellar Tears – SB

If you want to spend the Stellar Tears you find for Nier: Automata-themed gear, then you’ll need to find and stop him. Emil drives around the Wasteland and Great Desert – the two primary open-world locations – and you’ll need to attack him to stop him so you can start shopping. We recommend using the Slugs from your ranged weapon to stop him.

If you fast-travel to the Junkyard in the Wasteland area and move Southeast, Emil will basically always spawn right in front of you. This is the easiest way to reliably make Emil spawn in an area that’s easy to reach.

All Stellar Tear locations – SB

There are 15 Stellar Tears in total, spread across the Wasteland and Great Desert open-world areas. We’re breaking down where to find all of them below.

All Wasteland Stellar Tear locations

There are eight total Stellar Tears to find in the Wasteland.

Stellar Tear 1, #AJ4875L

The first Stellar Tear we found in the Wasteland is just Northwest of the Bulletin Board, atop a small cliff.

Stellar Tear 2, #AC6258B

Can be found just underneath the rear of the wrecked ship, in the Southwest corner of the map.

Stellar Tear 3, #AC8653E

On top of a half-buried container, in front of a billboard directly North of the Central Scrap Plains Waypoint.

Stellar Tear 4, #AT4756L

Reaching this Stellar Tear requires a somewhat absurd platforming challenge, so make sure you already have the double jump and air dash techniques before you attempt it. Start at the Western Grand Canyon Waypoint and head directly North to find some stones you can use to climb the cliff. This will be followed by a series of tree branches you must swing across, and some oddly small stones for you to use as platforms.

Eventually, you’ll make your way through (and defeat the enemies you find), and you can find the Stellar Tear near the wooden bridge, just North of where you can find Scarlet and Volt (Goddess of Victory: Nikke characters, only available if you own the Nikke crossover DLC).

Stellar Tear 5, #AW4215O

This one is pretty simple to find, just look near the panels surrounding the Solar Tower. It’s just Southwest of the Solar Tower.

Stellar Tear 6, #AB6148M

Inside the flooded cave to the North of the Solar Tower, West of the Xion entrance. On a stone platform above the water level.

Stellar Tear 7, #A03521P

Within the Scrap Yard owned by Digger (D1G-g2r). Use the scrap to climb up onto the platform near where Digger stands.

Stellar Tear 8, #AT8154E

In the Southeastern corner of the map. This is a flooded factory, but the Stellar Tear is actually up the stairs on a platform that overlooks the water.

All Great Desert Stellar Tear locations

There are seven total Stellar Tears to find in the Great Desert.

Stellar Tear 9, #AM6131L

Located near the Solar Tower in the Great Desert, but you’ll need to beat the Stalker enemy before you can collect it. Once the fight is over, you can find the Stellar Tear on containers at the edge of the arena, opposite the entrance.

Stellar Tear 10, #AO2489J

Directly East of the Tetrapod, past the Oasis, there’s a tall building with a “see-saw” puzzle on top. You can also find another Stellar Tear there.

Stellar Tear 11, #AN1632R

Another Stellar Tear can be found in the Northwest, in front of a decorative statue of a male angel. The only problem is that there are quite a few enemies nearby, and you’ll need to take out most of them before picking it up.

Stellar Tear 12, #AB3459D

Under a tree on the West side of the Oasis, directly East of the Tetrapod.

Stellar Tear 13, #AJ9235H

Atop a ruined building, you can climb up the interior, just a tiny bit Southwest of the Tetrapod.

Stellar Tear 14, #AN5409P

Inside the ruined Opera House, between the seating, far East of the Tetrapod, closest to the Center of the Abandoned City Waypoint, underneath the large dome.

Stellar Tear 15, #AF8742F

Directly South and a tiny bit East of the Tetrapod, you’ll find enemies and petrified Naytiba surrounded boxes, and a Stellar Tear can be found here too.