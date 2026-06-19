Stellar Blade: Simple Puzzle and Wisdom Puzzle solutions

Stellar Blade is, for the most part, a pretty simple game. Defeat the Naytiba “monsters,” hand in quests, defeat bigger enemies, and progress.

It’s all well and good collecting outfits and combat skills until a math puzzle comes up. That’s right, Stellar Blade features two unique math puzzles called the Simple Puzzle and the Wisdom Puzzle.

Both puzzles can be acquired from Xion’s Bulletin Board, and they simply require you to enter the correct code at a terminal next to the Presence Elevator Chamber Entrance. We’ll explain everything you need to know to solve both puzzle quests below.

Simple and Wisdom Puzzle Terminal location – SB

Both puzzle solutions can be entered into a Terminal next to the Presence Elevator Chamber Entrance in Xion.

It’s in a strange location, strapped to the side of a pillar in the terminal room, and it’s very easy to miss. Tracking the quest and using the scan function will help you to find it.

Simple Puzzle answer explained – SB

Here’s the Simple Puzzle’s math problem:

4@7@8 = 285684

9@3@5 = 271542

6@2@7 = 121426



The Simple Puzzle solution is: 304272.

5@6@7 = ?

Here’s how it works. 4 x 7 is 28, giving you the first two digits of the top code. 7 x 8 is 56, giving you the second two digits. The final two digits are the sum of the first two sets, so 28 + 56 is 84. You can apply the same rule to each set of numbers, and you’ll find the same result.

Which means if we apply that rule to the final set, we have 5 x 6, which is 30. Next is 6 x 7, which is 42. Finally, we add those numbers together, giving us 72. Put that all together, and we have 304272.

Wisdom Puzzle answer explained – SB

Here’s the Wisdom Puzzle’s math problem:

37#21 = 928

77#44 = 3993

123#17 = 14840

71#6 = ?

The Wisdom Puzzle solution is: 5005.

Here’s how it works. This puzzle is similar to the last, but follows a new ruleset: squared numbers. Square 37 (37 x 37) and you get 1369. Square 21 (21 x 21) and you get 441. Subtract 441 from 1369 (1369 – 441), and you get 928. Again, this rule can be followed for all examples.

So for our solution, we square 71 (71 x 71) to get 5041. Next, we square 6 (6 x 6) to get 36. Subtract 36 from 5041 (5041 – 36), and we get 5005.