Stellar Blade: Recruit Passcode Specialists quest walkthrough

One of the most confusing quests in Stellar Blade has to be Recruit Passcode Specialists.

The quest description hints at “Followers” and a religion, but doesn’t do anything to explain how the quest works. Getting the passcode you need requires you to travel to the Great Desert region – quite a bit of progress past the point you receive the quest – and you need to find six Prayer Sites.

It’s confusing, so in this guide, we’re breaking down every step of the Recruit Passcode Specialists side quest in Stellar Blade.

Recruit Passcode Specialists quest explained – SB

The mentions of “Followers” and a religion in the side quest description hint at how to solve this quest, but it is very unclear and cryptic. Your quest waypoint will only point toward where you enter the passcode, and not tell you how to get it.

If you go to your Data Bank in the menu and scroll to the bottom of the Documents, you’ll find the Prayers section, with seven total entries to find. If you’ve already found any of them, you might notice that each is called “Chapter of Trial” and ends with a Greek letter. Once you find the first six Prayers, you can put the passcode together with each of the letters the Prayers give you.

Even if we give you the passcode, you won’t be able to enter it without first finding the six Prayers, which are located at Prayer Sites across the Wasteland, Matrix 11, and the Great Desert. Once you’ve unlocked each of those areas, you’ll be able to complete the quest by first visiting the Prayer Sites we break down below.

All Passcode Specialist Prayer Site locations – SB

There are six total Prayer Sites to visit before unlocking the container holding your final reward. Two are in the Wasteland, one is within Matrix 11, and another three are within the Great Desert. Matrix 11’s is hard to miss as you progress the main story, but the Prayer Sites in the Wasteland and Great Desert are just lying in the open world, in fairly random locations, which is why you’ll need the locations we explain below.

We’re listing these in the order that you can acquire them, instead of the order they would be in the Data Bank.

Wasteland Passcode Specialist locations

There are two Prayer Sites to find in the Wasteland area, and you can access both easily once you get the Altess Levoire Entrance Waypoint.

Wasteland Prayer Site location #1, Chapter of Trial 5-δ

For the first Wasteland Prayer Site, head to the Western Great Canyon Waypoint.

From there, head directly East, and you’ll find the Prayer Site nestled between some stones on the North side of the path.

Wasteland Prayer Site location #2, Chapter of Trial 6-ζ

The second Prayer Site is most easily accessed from the Altess Levoire Entrance Waypoint.

Follow the path Northeast until you see a lone tentacle creature poking from the ground on your left.

Defeat it, and you’ll find a Prayer Site again nestled between some nearby stones.

Matrix 11 Passcode Specialist location

There’s just one Prayer Site to find in Matrix 11 — remember, you can access areas like this by talking to Adam at the Tetrapod.

Matrix 11 Prayer Site location, Chapter of Trial 1-β

This one is hard to miss and is most easily reached from the Rail Yard Waypoint. If you missed the Prayer Site, you should return when you have the Memories in the Doll side quest, as it is also solved in this area.

From the Rail Yard, follow the path of main progression through until you find the homely Refugee Site. Here you’ll find the Prayer Site. Unfortunately, there’s no map to look at for this area.

Great Desert Passcode Specialist locations

There are three Prayer Sites to find littered around the Great Desert, and two of the three are pretty easy to access.

Great Desert Prayer Site location #1, Chapter of Trial 2-θ

The easiest to reach of the three Great Desert Prayer Sites is closest to the Buried Ruins Outskirt Waypoint, East of the Tetrapod.

From there, head North, past the broken Hypertube, and toward a lone ruined building.

Climbing the rubble will reveal a Prayer Site inside.

Great Desert Prayer Site location #2, Chapter of Trial 3-α

We can reach this Prayer Site from the Way to the Solar Tower Waypoint, but it’s closest to the South of Buried Ruins Camp.

Head North while following the ruined bridge, and look left for a path ending with a gate that only opens from one side.

Here you’ll find the Prayer Site hidden in a ruined building to your right.

Great Desert Prayer Site location #3, Chapter of Trial 4-λ

The third Great Desert Prayer Site should be sought out alongside The King of the Tunnel side quest. In that quest, you must investigate the broken Hypertube entrance to find a Fusion Cell, and the Prayer Site can be found along the way, too.

The Hypertube entrance can be found on the West side of the map, to the South of the area, which, due to the shape of the map, is directly West of the Tetrapod.

Once you finish exploring the Hypertube, you’ll crash into a body of water. From here, you can climb out of the water at two points, and one of those is the Prayer Site you need.

Recruit Passcode Specialists password solution – SB

Now that you’ve found all of the Prayer Sites, you can read the Greek letters at the end of each of the Document titles, and this will give you the Recruit Passcode Specialists passcode you’ve been wanting since the start.

The Recruit Passcode Specialists passcode is: βθαλδζ (beta, theta, alpha, lambda, delta, zeta).

Once you’ve collected all six Documents from the Prayer Sites, you’ll finally be able to enter the code.

Recruit Passcode Specialists rewards – SB

Inside the container you unlock, you’ll find a chest containing the La Vie en Rose outfit for Eve, in addition to another Prayer Site, containing Chapter of Salvation 0-Ω (omega), concluding the message. Return to the Bulletin Board to report quest completion to earn an extra 20k gold.