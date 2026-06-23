Stellar Blade: Lost Ark passcode puzzle and escape guide

Stellar Blade has loads of optional quests for you to dive into, and one of the most puzzling might be Lost Ark.

Yes, Lost Ark is the name of an MMO made by a Korean studio, but this quest has nothing to do with that game — at least, I don’t think so. Instead, an Ark has been formed by a rebel faction within Xion, and Mann asks you to find missing rebels and figure out what happened at the Ark.

To get inside the Ark, you’ll need to find six terminals around Xion that give you a letter to the door passcode, then you’ll need to solve a puzzle to get inside the Ark, and the quest still won’t be over after that.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to get the Lost Ark passcode, how to solve the passcode puzzle, and how to escape the Ark in Stellar Blade.

Lost Ark passcode locations – SB

Even if we give you the Lost Ark passcode, you’ll still need to locate all six terminals to enter the code. Here’s the passcode terminals around Xion you need to find to get inside the Lost Ark.

Lost Ark passcode terminal 1

The first passcode terminal can be found between the entrance to the Lost Ark and the body of the dead rebel. You’ll be given the theta (θ) letter.

Lost Ark passcode terminal 2

The second terminal is located near the shop, just South of the Waypoint leading to the Orcal. You’ll be given the gamma (γ) letter.

Lost Ark passcode terminal 3

Near the entrance to the Great Desert. You’ll be given the mu (μ) letter.

Lost Ark passcode terminal 4

On the stairs leading down to the trader, Kaya. You’ll be given the epsilon (ε) letter.

Lost Ark passcode terminal 5

At the end of the left alley from the entrance of Xion. You’ll be given the alpha (α) letter.

Lost Ark passcode terminal 6

At the end of the alley that leads to the Bulletin Board, before the tunnel. You’ll be given the kappa (κ) letter.

Lost Ark passcode puzzle explained “Turn Xion, turn clockwise!” – SB

Now that you have the full passcode, you need to put the letters into the correct order. You’ll be given a map of Xion, with the letters placed on the map in the places that you found them, with the puzzle hint “Turn Xion, turn clockwise!”

If you count the letters on the map in a clockwise order, starting from the North, and moving down and around through East, South, and West, you’ll get the passcode letter order.

The Lost Ark passcode is: θμκαεγ.

How to escape the Ark – SB

After investigating the Lost Ark, you’ll be tasked with escaping. There are several terminals in the Lost Ark that will be highlighted when you scan with your drone, but you won’t be able to interact with them. Attack them with your sword to destroy them. Hunt them all, and you’ll be able to access the elevator to escape the Lost Ark.