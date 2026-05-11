StarFox 64: How to get Medals on all stages

StarFox 64 – also known as Lylat Wars – has loads of levels to discover and replay, but true mastery comes from unlocking medals on each stage.

Medals show that your gameplay on a given stage was exemplary, but the Hit requirements for some of the Medals are much higher than you might be expecting.

Collecting all the Medals for every stage requires mastering enemy spawns and maximising your damage output so you can nail the Hit requirements we list below.

Medal requirements for all stages – SF64

Scroll down for a full breakdown of how many Hits you need for a Medal in each stage in StarFox 64.

Corneria Medal requirements

On the Corneria stage, you just need a total of 150 Hits when clearing the level.

Meteo Medal requirements

Meteo requires 200 Hits for a Medal, which should be pretty simple thanks to the large number of enemies and meteors to shoot.

Sector Y Medal requirements

Sector Y’s medal requires 150 Hits. You should focus on taking out the ships and every enemy that crosses the screen.

Fichina/Fortuna Medal requirements

You need to nail 50 Hits for the Fichina (also known as Fortuna) Medal — possibly the easiest Medal in the game.

Katina Medal requirements

You need to aim for 150 Hits on Katina for the Medal, and it won’t be easy. There are plenty of enemies, but your allies will be competing with you to take them out. If you don’t monopolise enemies for yourself, you just might fail this challenge.

Aquas Medal requirements

Aquas is one of the easier stages. Spam your infinite torpedoes to get 150 Hits, and you’ll earn the Medal.

Sector X Medal requirements

You should aim for 150 Hits for the Sector X Medal, and it shouldn’t be too difficult with smart bomb management and pattern memorisation.

Solar Medal requirements

You only need 100 Hits for the Solar Medal, but there are far fewer foes to actually tackle here, so you still need to put full effort in.

Zoness Medal requirements

Zoness requires a huge 250 Hits for the Medal, so you need to stay on your toes and take out groups of enemies with your charged shot for extra points.

Titania Medal requirements

Titania isn’t too tough, unless you hate the Landmaster. You’ll need 150 Hits for the Medal here, which isn’t too tough, but not the most fun either.

Macbeth Medal requirements

In Macbeth, you need 150 Hits for the Medal, which should be pretty simple when compared to most stages.

Sector Z Medal requirements

Sector Z’s Medal requires just 100 Hits, which seems like nothing, but there are hardly any enemies to actually take down. You need to extract as many points as possible from every enemy in the stage to guarantee this Medal.

Bolse Medal requirements

Bolse is pretty easy and achievable. You will be able to earn the Medal here with just 150 Hits, and there are plenty of foes to blast.

Area 6 Medal requirements

Area 6 is a fair bit tougher. You’ll need 300 Hits, which is the most Hits you need for a Medal in any stage. There are a lot of enemies to take down, so use bombs wisely – as Peppy says – and you should be able to rack up enough Hits for the Medal.

Venom Medal requirements

You need 200 Hits for the Medal on Venom. This is slightly easier if you arrive on Venom via Area 6, as it will trigger a final encounter with Star Wolf, giving you more foes to take down and rack up Hits against.