Star Fox: How to get the True Ending route, explained

Star Fox has 25 unique routes for you to tackle in various campaigns, but only one route will give you the game’s True Ending.

The true ending includes a unique final boss fight, and some cutscenes new to this Nintendo Switch 2 remake. It’s the best way to experience Star Fox, and essential to see before you put the game down.

In this guide, we’re breaking down everything you need to know to get the true ending in Star Fox on Nintendo Switch 2, and the original Star Fox 64.

True Ending explained – SF64

The “true ending” in Star Fox is achieved by completing the “hard route” of every stage. This will take you through the following route:

Corneria > Sector Y > Aquas > Zoness > Sector Z > Area 6 > Venom 2

This will require a decent amount of game knowledge and skill to achieve each alternate route. If you do happen to fail to acquire an alternate route, you will have the option to restart the stage after finishing.

Below, we’re breaking down every alternate route you need to take to get Star Fox’s true ending.

True Ending route explained – SF64

Now that you know the route, we’re breaking down how to achieve each alternate route you need to acquire the game’s true ending. We break down all alternate routes in Star Fox in a dedicated guide.

Corneria’s alternate hard route to get to Sector Y

During the Corneria stage, Falco will have issues with his G-Diffuser while being pursued. Defeat his pursuers to save him, and then complete his challenge by flying under all of the stone arches while crossing the water. If you succeed, Falco will lead you through the waterfall to an alternate boss, which will lead you to Sector Y.

Sector Y’s alternate hard route to get to Aquas

Achieve more than 100 hits by wiping out enemies in Sector Y, and you’ll be able to travel to Aquas after.

Aquas’ alternate hard route to get to Zoness

There is no alternate route to reach Zoness. Simply complete the Aquas stage to move on to Zoness.

Zoness’ alternate hard route to get to Sector Z

There are a large number of searchlights in Zoness. Destroying all of them will allow you to move on to Area 6 without alerting foes. Katt will assist you, but make sure not to miss the searchlights behind the gates.

Sector Z’s alternate hard route to get to Area 6

In Sector Z, you’ll be tasked with protecting the Great Fox from a series of missiles, and you’ll have some assistance once again. Protect the Great Fox from all missiles, and you’ll be able to move on to Area 6.

Area 6’s alternate hard route to get to Venom 2

Clearing Area 6 will take you to Venom 2.

Venom 2 explained

Venom 2 will begin with a fight against Star Wolf in the Wolfen II, before moving on to the true Andross fight. The Star Wolf fight is particularly difficult – perhaps more than Andross himself – so make sure you’ve practiced your rolls and boosts.