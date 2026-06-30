Star Fox: How to get to Titania

Star Fox is a complete, top-down remake of the Nintendo 64 classic Star Fox 64 (also known as Lylat Wars), and it’s a brilliant reimagining of a classic.

Mechanically, everything here is near-identical to the original, but that means some things are just as cryptic as the original.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to get to Titania – likely the last planet you need to visit – in Star Fox on Nintendo Switch 2. This method will also work in the original game and its ports.

How to get to Titania – Star Fox

We break down how to access all stages in Star Fox in a dedicated guide, but here we’re going to go into more detail on Titania specifically.

You can only access Titania from Sector X, so this is the route we must follow:

Corneria > Meteo > Fichina > Sector X > Titania > Bolse > Venom

Titania is a stage you can only access by performing “badly” and getting the worst route through the game, or you can simply select easy route stages after achieving alternate routes. But the most important part of the route is at Sector X. Remember, you need to do this in a campaign run, and not in Challenge Mode.

The Sector X boss, Spyborg, is very easy to defeat, but if you defeat it too quickly, you won’t be able to access Titania.

First, take out the bosses’ first phase quickly, revealing its rotating “head” as the final weak point. When you get to this point in the fight, do not defeat the foe. Instead, simply avoid its attacks and wait.

Eventually, Slippy will move toward the Spyborg to reprogram it and will fail. This will have Slippy crash-land on Titania, forcing it as the next stage. Once Slippy’s Arwing gets hit, you can defeat the boss to progress to Titania.

This is probably the strangest alternate route in the game, forcing you to purposely play much worse than you might expect.