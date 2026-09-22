Silent Hill Townfall: The Patient surgery puzzle solution

The Patient surgery puzzle is one of the longer ones in Silent Hill Townfall, and because of this it can be easy to forget what the next steps are.

There’s also one particular section with the X-ray which can be extremely frustrating if you don’t know exactly where to point it.

If you’re struggling with any part of The Patient section in Silent Hill Townfall, then, and just want to know how to perform that pesky operation, here’s the complete solution.

Taking the readings

When Part 3 of the game starts, you’ll find yourself in the operating room, with the patient in front of you.

You’ll be asked by Dr Glenn to use the intercom, which can be found on the wall.

After giving you some snark, Dr Glenn will first ask you to give him information on the patient’s vitals, starting with their blood pressure.

There are a number of monitors located around the patient, all giving different readings on his vitals. If you guess any of the wrong ones, you’ll take damage. If you check the PC in the corner, it’ll give you information on how to figure out which ones are accurate.

The blood pressure is the green numbers on the monitors, and the PC tells you to “disregard values outside of 70 / 110 mmHg”. The only one that’s valid, then, is the one that reads 70 Systolic / 40 Diastolic. Go to that monitor, look over at the green numbers and choose ‘Respond’ and you’ll give Dr Glenn the reading.

He’ll then ask you to give the patient’s pulse, which is the yellow number. The PC tells you that ratings outside of 40-160 “are often inaccurate”, so use the monitor that says 160. Sometimes it’ll flicker a bit and say 162 but it’ll still be good enough for the doctor.

Finally, he’ll ask you for their blood oxygen levels, which is the red number. The PC says that values under 75% are unreliable, so find the monitor with a rating above this (80%) and he’ll be happy.

Getting the X-ray

Next, you’ll be asked to take an X-ray of the patient’s head and chest. A nurse will send the code 7103 to your pager. Enter this on the small door at the back of the room to enter the X-ray room.

Turn on the PC in this room and you’ll see a screen which says ‘Capturing: Skull’ on it.

The idea here is to move the camera around with the left stick (and zoom in and out with the right stick) until the patient’s skull is in the circle in the middle. Once it’s right the screen will say ‘Patient Skull – Aligned’ at the top.

If you can’t get the image lined up, here’s how to do it. Move the camera up relatively high, and line it up with this example, with the outline of the patient’s face in the middle:

To take the proper X-ray, you need to set the machine to the left of the PC to the right settings. If you use the laptop in the main room and go to the X-ray Dosage Table, you’ll see the settings for a skull. Go to the X-ray controls in the smaller room and set the knobs to the following:

Site – Skull

kV – 3

mA – 7

Time – 1

Then flick the Power switch, and hit the green button that says “Alignment X-ray” to take the scan.

Next you need to do the chest, which can be harder to line up. You may be inclined to think the chest is above the section of the patient with all the wires going into it, but it’s actually right in the middle of that.

Again, if you’re having trouble lining it up, just match this screen to get it:

Because you’re capturing the chest, the X-ray settings need to be changed, so set the dials to the following:

Site – Chest

kV – 7

mA – 3

Time – 1.2

Hit the green button again to get the chest X-ray. You’re not done yet though, you need to go back into the main room and walk over to the large lightboard on the wall.

Select ‘Use’ and choose the X-rays to put them on the lightboard, allowing Zoe to report to Dr Glenn on what she sees.

Sorry to say, but there now follows a big trek around a dark hospital as you search for the three medicines needed for the patient.

Finding the medication

It’s worth searching the entire hospital because there are lots of other health pick-ups to be found there.

You’ll also find other medicines along the way, but many of these won’t be on the list. The map will at least update with a cross symbol each time you find one, so you can keep track of where you’ve already searched.

If you don’t have time for such tomfoolery and just want to know where to find the three specific medicines you need to solve The Patient puzzle, here’s where to get them.

Tensobromide – 11mg

You’ll find this in the Pharmacy Store in the Victoria Ward on the ground floor (just around the corner from The Patient’s operating room). It’s inside a green box.

Dextracyclate – 2.5mg

In the Chapman Ward, on the first floor (which means the one above the ground floor – this is Scotland, not the US, remember), there’s an open area with a bunch of beds.

Go to Bay 6 and look at the infusion machine, and you’ll find the Dextracyclate there.

Hydroxalene – 3mg

This can be found in the Records Room on the ground floor of the Chapman Ward, but you need a code to get in.

The code can be found on the first floor, in the top-left office on the Chapman Ward. On a noticeboard you’ll see a sign saying “new Record Room code: 2605”.

Use this code to get into the Records Room, and search the large metal cabinet there. You’ll find a green box with the Hydroxalene in it.

Administering the medication

Once you’ve got all three doses of medication, head back to the operating room where The Patient can be found. He hasn’t gone anywhere, don’t worry.

You’re asked to use the infusion pumps to administer the treatment, by loading them into the correct pumps and setting the correct delivery rate.

You can check the laptop for information on this, while also acknowledging the whiteboard on the wall which says the patient is 88kg. That’s important.

The laptop contains a Medication Dosage Table, which tells you what to set the delivery rate to for each type of dosage, depending on the patient’s weight.

According to the table, you have to set the following delivery rates:

Tensobromide – 8

Dextracylate – 15

Hydroxalene – 7

It doesn’t matter which of the three infusion machines you use to add each medication, what’s important is that you set the right number.

For each machine, choose your medication, hit the Set Rate button, type in the delivery rate number, then hit the tick button so the screen says “rate entered”. Then hit the Ready Pump button so the display says ‘ready’.

Once you’ve done this with all three infusion machines, go to the small machine on the tray next to the bedside, and make sure it says “Pump 1 – Ready, Pump 2 – Ready, Pump 3 – Ready” on the display.

Hit the Start button, and the medication will start being applied to the patient. Sadly, you’re still not done.

Intubating the patient

You’ll be told that you need to intubate the patient, and will be given the phone number 5353.

Use the phone in reception to call the number, and the chap at hospital storage will send the elevator up to you. This is right in front of you when you leave reception.

The elevator will take you down to the basement, where there are eight rooms with documents and pick-ups but the only one relevant to this puzzle is the Storage room.

Go in here and squeeze through the gap in between the shelves. You’ll find the intubation kit sitting on a table.

Grab the kit and head back up the elevator, and return once again to the Surgery room where the patient is waiting.

Use the intubation kit on the body and do the rather grim mini-game (where you move the stick and hold it in place when it vibrates), and you’ve finally solved The Patient puzzle.