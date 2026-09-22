Silent Hill Townfall: Medical clinic scales puzzle solution

Why is there a set of scales in Zoe’s office in Silent Hill Townfall, and what are you supposed to do with them?

The scales puzzle is a fairly early one in Silent Hill Townfall, but it can still catch you off-guard if you’re not paying attention.

As you may be able to guess, you need to find three separate items to go on the scales, but what are they, where are they, and in which order do they go?

You’re in luck – here’s the step-by-step solution to finally get you out of the clinic and onto the next part of Silent Hill Townfall.

Collecting the items for the scales

First of all, you’re going to need the three items for the scales, so here’s where to find them.

You actually already have one of them, and may not realise it. Zoe’s lanyard, which you found in the organ transport box and which you used to get into the clinic in the first place, is one of the three items.

The next is in the Pharmacy, which should be circled on your map. Before you leave the clinic, make sure you grab the scalpel, which is in the green box on the table next to the computer in Zoe’s office.

Head to the Pharmacy and you’ll find a rusted metal door with a hatch on it. Use your scalpel on the hatch to open the door and get inside the Pharmacy.

Once inside you’ll find a flashing box on the reception desk. This is your first example of CRTV fine tuning, where you have to use the right stick to stop the picture moving, then use the D-Pad to match the colours up.

Once you do this, you’ll see a video clue which points to different signs in the Pharmacy. These relate to four numbers, which are used to open the rusty locker in the back room. The numbers are:

6 (the number of fingers shown in the ‘washing my hands’ poster)

5 (the number on the ‘prescription drugs and you’ poster)

3 (the number on the scale in the ‘nurse consultation service’ poster)

9 (the number of pills in the pack in the antibiotics poster)

Enter 6539 into the rusty locker and you’ll get the Prescription Dosage Error Note item, which explains how Zoe gave an increased dosage to a patient by mistake.

The next item you need is in Jess’s house, but you don’t have a key for it yet. It’s easy enough to find, though. Head through St Amelia Park (using another scalpel door to gain access), turn left at the playground and follow the alleyway to get to Farrow Street (you’ll need to squeeze through a gap in the last house’s garden), then head down to Jess’s house.

If you go to her door you’ll see a note saying she’s left a key at number 16, so find that building and head upstairs to the flat numbered 1/2. Go in there and you’ll find Jess’s back door key sitting on the living room table.

Head back to Jess’s house and use the key to get in, then head to the bedroom.

There, on the bed, you’ll find the Broken Stethoscope.

You now have all three items!

Placing the items on the scales

Once you get all three items, it’s time to head back to the clinic.

Pop back to Zoe’s office, and place them on the scales. Easy! Unless you don’t know the order to put them on.

The main clue here is in Zoe’s Resignation Letter, which secretly explains the order in which to place each item – specifically the bit that reads:

“I didn’t listen closely enough” – that’s the Broken Stethoscope.

“I made mistakes and couldn’t focus on the task at hand” – that’s the Prescription Dosage Error Note.

“I’m not fit to work in this role any longer” – that’s Zoe’s Lanyard.

The letter also ends with “please show me you understand”, which is essentially an instruction to the player.

All you have to do, then, is place the Broken Stethoscope onto the left scale, the Prescription Dosage Error Note onto the middle scale, and Zoe’s Lanyard onto the right scale.

As soon as you place Zoe’s lanyard, a cutscene will trigger and Part 2 of the game will begin.