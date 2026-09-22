Silent Hill Townfall: Human organ transplant box puzzle solution

If you’re struggling to open the human organ transplant box in Silent Hill: Townfall, you’ve come to the right place.

The human organ transplant box puzzle is one of the earlier ones in the game, but if you’re not used to puzzle-solving it might still catch you off-guard.

The fact that there’s a single specific piece of information you need to find to figure out how the puzzle works also means some players might get stumped.

Here then, isn’t just the solution – the combination needed to open both locks on the box – but how to get to that solution in the first place.

The box can be located in the kitchen in Zoe’s house, but that isn’t your first problem to deal with – the power’s out.

If you enter the small cupboard underneath the stairs in her house, you can find an electric meter and an instruction manual on how to top it up using a pre-paid electricity card (which was commonplace in Scotland back in the day).

To get the card, you have to head back out into the street and search for the newsagent. Once in here, head to the counter and open the cash register, and you can find an electricity card in there.

Head back to Zoe’s house, go back under the stairs and follow the instructions on the manual to top up the electricity meter:

Select the slot and choose ‘Prepaid Power Card’.

Press the A button until the screen says ‘Card Credit’.

Press the B button.

Turn on the red switch on the bottom right.

This should turn on the power in your house. More importantly, it should allow you to turn on Zoe’s computer, which provides the solution to the puzzle.

Before doing this, pop into Zoe’s bathroom and look on the floor. There you’ll find an Organ Transplant Card, with a lot of letters and numbers on it. Most of these aren’t relevant, but one of them is, which we’ll get to.

Next, go back downstairs and go into the living room, where you’ll find the PC sitting in the corner. Go over to it and turn it on, to access Zoe’s emails.

There are three messages here. The top and bottom ones aren’t relevant, but you should read them anyway because they get added to your Documents list and help you to work towards the achievements / trophies for collecting 50% and 100% of the documents.

It’s the middle email which is important. Open this and you’ll find that the email is partly corrupted, but the important bit is in there: “Set using the first and last 3 digits of the corresponding ET code.”

Have a look at the Organ Transplant Card you found on the bathroom floor, and you’ll see the ET number, which is 956234692133.

As the email says, the important numbers here you need are the first three and the last three, which are 956 and 133.

In case you haven’t already figured it out, those are the numbers you have to put into the combination locks on the human organ transplant box to finally open it up.

What’s inside it? Ah, that would be telling.