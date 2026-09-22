Silent Hill Townfall: Community Gardens shed combination lock puzzle solution

The Community Gardens in Silent Hill Townfall are a nice little place, until you try to actually leave them.

It’s easy to get in through one side – it’s just a big open arch – but the other side has a locked door that needs a key.

How do you find the key? It’s a slightly annoying puzzle that just requires a bit of common sense, but as is often the case with games like this, an obvious solution might be staring you in the face and it jus doesn’t click.

Here, then, is how to find the key the Community Gardens in Silent Hill Townfall.

As you might have already figured out, it’s got something to do with the shed which is in the Community Gardens, and has a combination lock on the door.

It’s not immediately clear what the combination is, but bear in mind that the shed does also have a little wooden sign that says ‘Jane’s Garden’ on it.

Jane who? Well, go over to the sign and choose ‘examine’ and you’ll get a caption which calls it a ‘Jane Chalmers Ornamental Sign’.

That’s not the only thing in the garden that’s dedicated to Jane Chalmers. Dotted around are a number of plots of land, each with plaques on them commemorating different members of the St Amelia community.

One of these plots has a plaque on it which reads “Jane Chalmers: Winner of the Community Spirit Award 1993”.

If you’ve ever played any survival horror game, you’ll know that any four-digit number should raise your eyebrows, no matter how seemingly innocuous.

Sure enough, if you go to the ‘Jane’s Garden’ shed and set the combination lock to 1993, the shed door will open.

Inside you’ll find a booklet revealing that Jane recently “died of a broken heart”, but more importantly (with apologies to the Chalmer family), you’ll find the Community Garden Key.

You’ve guessed it – this key lets you unlock the gate at the other side of the Community Gardens, unlocking the pathway which leads to Commercial Road.