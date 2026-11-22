Should you shoot Halifax in GTA 6? Here’s what happens with either choice.

The main decision in GTA 6’s Dubious Provenance mission is whether to shoot or spare Benedict Halifax. After chasing the antiques dealer across Capri, Jason and Lucia finally catch up with him, leaving players with a choice that could have consequences for the story. While you probably want to shoot him, should you?

In this guide, I’ll explain what happens either way. If you’re looking for an overall walkthrough for the Dubious Provenance mission, you can find that here.

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Should you shoot or spare Halifax in GTA 6?

During the final section of Dubious Provenance, Lucia catches up with Halifax after he attempts to escape in a golf cart. You’ll need to shoot him in the leg to stop his getaway before approaching him. Once he’s on the ground, you’ll have the opportunity to decide his fate. I know what you want to do. I really do, but should you?

My recommendation is to spare Halifax. While shooting him might seem like an appropriate response to his attempts to deceive Jason and Lucia, and that accent, there’s little reason to kill him if you’re simply looking to complete the mission and collect its rewards. Here’s what happens either way:

Shoot Halifax

Choosing to shoot Halifax ends his involvement in the mission in a much more violent fashion.

You will take a hit to your criminal profile and the police will be alerted.

Spare Halifax

If you decide to spare Halifax, he legs it away from Jason and Lucia. After this, Jason and Lucia can loot the lockup that they’ve chased him to, which includes:

Crowex Octaine Bobby Ambrose watch: Received when you initially give Halifax the statue.

Approximately $2,500 in cash and jewellery: Looted from the storage container at the end of the final section.

Vapid ’32 Hustler: A vehicle you can keep or sell.

Does killing Halifax change the GTA 6 story?

No, killing Halifax doesn’t change the GTA 6 story.

Ultimately, spare Halifax if you want to avoid an unnecessary execution. Or blast him to bits, it’s your game. You can still finish Dubious Provenance and move on with Jason and Lucia’s story.