Wondering if you should participate in the Safe Word mission in GTA 6?

During the Safe Word mission in GTA 6, players face an awkward decision while Jason is visiting Gil’s mansion. But should you participate, or is it better to refuse? In this guide, we’ll explain what happens with each choice.

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Should You Participate in GTA 6 Safe Word?

No, you should choose not to participate if you want to avoid upsetting Lucia.

Although the decision might seem relatively minor, it affects the interaction between Jason and Lucia during the mission.

Choosing not to participate allows Jason to maintain his loyalty to Lucia while continuing with the mission. However, participating offers an alternative interaction during the poolside scene.

Importantly, refusing does not prevent you from completing Safe Word not does it affect which rewards you get from Safe Word.

What Happens If You Participate?

If you agree to participate, Jason goes along with the request during the poolside scene.

This creates an additional interaction before the mission continues as it does if you don’t participate. You will take a hit to Jason and Lucia’s relationship. It’s not a major hit, but Lucia will comment on your actions in this mission for several missions afterwards.

However, players who want to keep Jason and Lucia’s relationship on good terms may prefer to avoid this option.

What Happens If You Refuse?

Refusing means Jason declines the request and avoids taking part in the additional poolside interaction.

He will request to go to the bathroom, and the scene will end, allowing him to progress to the next stage of the mission, infiltrating the mansion and stealing the safe. For a full walkthrough of Safe Word, you can check out guide.

There is no need to worry about missing the safecracking tutorial or blocking access to subsequent story missions.