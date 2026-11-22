Should you shoot Kirk or Mr Mangrove in GTA 6? This guide explains everything you need to know, and what the rewards are either way.

Each option produces a different outcome, but which choice offers the best rewards? Here’s whether you should shoot Kirk or Mr Mangrove in GTA 6 and what happens after each decision.

This decision comes at the end of the GTA 6 Skunk Ape questline. If you don’t know how to start this quest, you can find a complete walkthrough here.

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Should you shoot Kirk or Mr Mangrove in GTA 6?

I reccomend that you shoot Mr Mangrove if you want to make the most cash.

Choosing to shoot Mr Mangrove allows Kirk to capture the creature. However, once you confront Kirk about his intentions, you can negotiate a $10,000 payment in exchange for keeping quiet about what happened.

This makes shooting Mr Mangrove the most lucrative option in the Skunk Ape questline.

What happens if you shoot Mr Mangrove?

If you decide to shoot Mr Mangrove, Kirk gets his hands on the mysterious creature and believes his investigation has finally paid off. However, things aren’t quite as straightforward as they initially appear. You can challenge Kirk about what he intends to do with his discovery.

If you negotiate with him, he’ll offer you $10,000 to keep the incident secret.This is the best choice if you’re looking to earn extra money while completing the Skunk Ape storyline. Things get worse for Kirk as after he takes off with Mr Mangrove, it turns out he’s still alive, and big Mr Mangrove brings the helecopter crashing down into the Leonida swamp.

What happens if you shoot Kirk?

The other option is to shoot Kirk.

Mr Mangrove will then escape, ending Kirk’s questline, and forfeiting the reward.

You’ll miss out on the additional $10,000 that you get from shooting Mr Mangrove. So unless you’re particularly hurt my Kirk lying to you, just shoot Mr Mangrove and get the cash. If you want to see every possible outcome in this encounter, you can make a seperate save and load it up after.

What happens if you shoot neither?

You can also choose not to shoot either Mr Mangrove or Kirk.

This allows the ending cutscene to play out without directly intervening, although you’ll miss out on the additional cash reward associated with negotiating with Kirk. So essentially you’ve lost $10,000. You’ll still get the tranq sniper rifle you were given earlier in the mission, but not the cash.

That’s everything you need to know about whether you should shoot Kirk or Mr Mangrove in GTA 6.