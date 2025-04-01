All the info you need about the shiny sandwich recipes for each type of Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet is in this guide. Shiny sandwiches are the new way to boost shiny spawn rates in the latest mainline Pokemon titles.

The method to make shiny sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by combining ingredients. In this guide, we’ve listed every shiny sandwich recipe you’ll need to generate Sparkling Power 3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to make farming shinies a breeze. Shiny sandwich ingredients are found in shops or across Paldea, but key ingredients require extra work, which we’ll cover below.

This guide also applies to the game’s DLC, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Since this game reintroduces a lot of starter Pokémon and other fan favourites, it’s an amazing way to get as many shiny Pokémon as you can, while these methods are still so effective.

All shiny sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Herba Mystica

Herba Mystica is an ingredient used in the creation of shiny sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Herba Mystica can be found in 5 and 6-star raids and appears in 5 different forms. They’re sometimes given away as Mystery Gift codes, too. Now that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are slightly older games, Herba Mystica now appears more regularly. If you’re still missing some, this guide also tells you the best way to farm Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

We have complete lists of which Herba Mystica appears in which raid below:

How to farm Herba Mystica

The best way to farm Herba Mystica for shiny sandwiches is to battle in 5 and 6 star raids. These raids are unlocked once you’ve completed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more information on how to unlock those 5 and 6-star raids, check out our guide.

Now, event raids also drop Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in a big change from the start of the game. Due to the increased number of Pokémon in the game, following the release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC: The Treasure of Area Zero, The Pokémon Company have begun giving out Herba Mystica as rewards for event raids.

All shiny sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To make a shiny sandwich, you’re going to have to grab the Herba Mystica from the various Tera Raids as explained above. The drop rates of these Herba Mystica items are largely random, so it could take some time.

Once you’ve got the Herba Mystica, pick which type of Pokemon you’re looking to hunt, then look below at the recipe requirements. Usually, it’s just one extra ingredient in addition to the Herba Mystica, most of which can be found in the deli in Mesagoza.

Dragon Shiny Sandwich recipe

Avocado

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Avocado X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Water Shiny Sandwich recipe

Cucumber

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Cucumber X2

Prosciutto

Red Pepper

Green Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Normal Shiny Sandwich recipe

Chorizo

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Fried Filet

Salty Heba Mystica

Any Herba Mystica

Fire Shiny Sandwich recipe

Basil

Salty Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

Red Pepper X2

Onion

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Fairy Shiny Sandwich recipe

Tomato

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Tomato X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Grass Shiny Sandwich recipe

Lettuce

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Lettuce X2

Prosciutto

Red Pepper

Green Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Electric Shiny Sandwich recipe

Yellow Bell Pepper

Salty Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica

Yellow Pepper X2

Onion

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Bug Shiny Sandwich recipe

Cherry Tomato

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Potato Salad X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Psychic Shiny Sandwich recipe

Onion

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Onion X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Fighting Shiny Sandwich recipe

Pickles

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Prosciutto

Red Pepper

Green Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Herbed Sausage

Any Herba Mystica X2

Ghost Shiny Sandwich recipe

Red Onion

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Red Onion X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Poison Shiny Sandwich recipe

Noodles

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Green Pepper

Onion

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Rock Shiny Sandwich recipe

Jalapeno

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Bacon X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Flying Shiny Sandwich recipe

Prosciutto

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Prosciutto

Red Pepper

Green Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Onion

Any Herba Mystica X2

Steel Shiny Sandwich recipe

Hamburger

Salty Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

Hamburger X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Ground Shiny Sandwich recipe

Ham

Salty Herba Mystica

Ham X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Ice Shiny Sandwich recipe

Klawf Stick

Salty Herba Mystica X2

Klawf Stick X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

Dark Shiny Sandwich recipe

Smoked Fillet

Salty Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

Smoked Filet X2

Prosciutto

Green Pepper

Red Pepper

Yellow Pepper

Any Herba Mystica X2

How to simulate what shiny sandwiches do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re curious to see what your ingredients would do, without actually making the sandwich yourself, there’s now a way to simulate the results of creating a shiny sandwich without using the items.

A player named Cecilbowen has created a website that allows you to pick whatever items you want, and see what the result would be if you submitted them into an in-game sandwich.

Considering how limited the ingredients are, and the fact that even if you get the perfect circumstances to spawn a shiny Pokemon, it’s still up to chance, we recommend using the shiny sandwich simulator before setting off on a hunt.

All shiny sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet : The isolated encounter method

A new method for finding shiny Pokemon, known as the isolated encounter method, has hugely sped up the process of finding shiny Pokemon.

In order to do this, you’re going to need to use the shiny sandwiches found above, in order to trick the game into only spawning one type of Pokemon in an area over and over again, hugely increasing your odds of finding a shiny one.

The Isolated encounter method seeks to completely eliminate most of the Pokemon from appearing in the overworld. For example, in the grass near the Fairy-type Team Star base, a large number of Pokemon can appear. However, Espeon is the only Psychic-type Pokemon that can appear in that area.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Hunting and Sparkling Power. We will update this guide is there has been any changes to the methods above, but due to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being at the end of their lifecycle, we expect this guide to continue to be relevant!